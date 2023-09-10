Voice of the voiceless: Sanghamitra Foundation a beacon of hope for stray animals in Vijayawada

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an era where cruelty towards street animals is escalating, Pisupati Ravi Keerthi has given up his nine-to-five job as a business analyst and dedicated himself for the welfare of stray animals, rescuing over 1,200 animals, ranging from dogs, cats and monkeys to birds and snakes, in four years.

Unlike his peers, this 31-year-old from Vijayawada initiated this compassionate mission to aid stray animals in and around the city and established Sanghamitra Animal Foundation located in Jakkampudi with the help of Sai Manikanta Upputuri (28) from Ongole, Pedarla Siva Sindhura (33) from Guntupalli, and Harika Talupula (33) from Vijayawada.

Prasant Madugula

Ravi inherited the passion to take care of the voiceless from his parents, Hymavathi and PS Sastry, who instilled empathy in him. They supported him to embark on this journey, unlike the typical parents of their generation.

After numerous challenges, the team secured a land lease to construct a first-of-its-kind comprehensive animal rescue and rehabilitation centre. Their vision includes separate sections for disabled animals, injured birds, and in-patient animals.

“We are the sole active rescue centre in AP handling complicated surgeries for indigenous dogs,” Ravi proudly proclaimed. With proper infrastructure, we believe we can treat up to 30 animals simultaneously, he added.

Initially funding the endeavour from their own pockets, they now receive support from compassionate individuals. The team expends nearly `3 lakh each month on food and medical care of stray dogs.

Sanghamitra currently provides care for approximately 45 dogs, including blind and paralysed. World Veterinary Service-trained doctor Dr. Rajasekhar Goka has been a crucial asset to Sanghamitra, who performed nearly 100 surgeries on stray dogs, significantly contributing to their mission.

Civil engineer turned animal activist and Sanghamitra co-founder Manikanta stressed that lack of awareness is the primary cause of cruelty towards animals in India. Many complain about stray animals but fail to support solutions like vaccinations, birth control, and adoption. The team plans to address this by delivering lectures on animal rights and environmental awareness in schools and colleges.

Siva Sindhura envisions a space where people can interact with community and farm animals, promoting peaceful co-existence. Their mission has also expanded to include snake rescues, combatting the common misconceptions surrounding these creatures.

Sanghamitra embodies unwavering dedication to improving the lives of stray animals in Andhra Pradesh, striving to make a lasting impact on their welfare. The team urged the residents of Vijayawada City to report distressed dogs in their vicinity and to make donations for this good cause by contacting 89778 17221.

