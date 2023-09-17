From Doraemon to activism: 12-year-old Hyderabad girl raises voice against addiction

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "Who among you smokes?” Standing amidst the bustling Amberpet market, a little girl confronted a group of five to six people with this simple question. As the crowd pointed to one of them, she fearlessly launched into an impassioned speech about the adverse effects of cigarettes.

When not all kids of her age know much about addictions, 12-year-old Tania Begum is working as an ambassador of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World - India. Tania’s mind was sparked by the advertisements on television, prompting her to pose probing questions about drugs to her father. In response, her father, an activist himself, nurtured her curiosity and provided candid, age-appropriate answers to satiate her thirst for knowledge.

Gradually, Tania, the elder sibling in her household, began accompanying her father to various programmes in the city and marathons on Sunday mornings, related to addiction awareness. Witnessing the grim realities of addiction in the lives of many, Tania felt compelled to contribute. She found her voice and purpose in delivering heartfelt speeches during these events.

Reflecting on this unexpected turn of events, Tania’s father, Sallaudin Saikh, admitted, “As an activist, I never wanted my daughter to be part of any campaign. I even tried to dissuade her.” However, Tania’s passion only intensified as she delved deeper into her studies, devouring news articles, books, and YouTube videos on the subjects of addiction and drugs.

“I loved watching Doraemon, a cartoon with cool gadgets that help people. I always wished I had similar tools to fight addiction and drugs in real life,” Tania said. Her wish came true when a foundation gave her posters and booklets to help with her mission. It was like having a real-life Doraemon by her side.

When her video, showcasing her dedication to the cause, was shared on the social media platform, Drug-Free World - India, an international organisation approached her. They were so impressed that they appointed her as their youngest brand ambassador at the astonishing age of just seven. Armed with posters and booklets from the organisation, the young campaigner began spreading awareness in schools, colleges, markets, events, and wherever her tiny voice could make a big difference. With unwavering support from her parents and a dedicated team of two more individuals, Tania embarked on a mission to educate her community.

In her eyes, alcohol stood out as the most prevalent addiction in Telangana, followed closely by painkillers. She could rattle off a litany of drug names and toxic substances that many adults were unaware of.

Tania held a strong conviction that celebrities promoting such substances were setting a harmful example. “I couldn’t fathom how many young people, much like herself, might fall into the trap of addiction influenced by these stars,” she said. She took to Twitter to voice her concerns and request these celebrities to reconsider their participation in such advertisements. Instead of support, her account was banned, and she had to create a new one to continue her advocacy.

Tania’s dedication to combating addiction continues to evolve as she sets her sights on addressing the growing issue of student addiction, particularly concerning the rising prevalence of e-cigarettes among children her age. Having read about this concerning trend, she has taken it upon herself to gather information and raise awareness about the dangers posed by e-cigarettes.

Closing liquor shop near school

Tania’s dedication knew no bounds. During her time at her previous school, Unison International, where she studied up to the 5th grade, she noticed a liquor shop in close proximity. Disturbed by the sight of her fellow students falling prey to addiction, she took it upon herself to approach the shop owner and advocate for its closure. With the support of her friends, she embarked on a daily mission to educate customers about the dire consequences of addiction. Their relentless efforts ultimately led to the shop’s closure, a testament to Tania’s indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free world.

