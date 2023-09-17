Hearth of hearts and sparrows

Praveena S A By

VELLORE: Guruswamy wakes up to the chirping of over a hundred sparrows fluttering down the roof of his house as dawn springs up on the village of Gandhaiyur, nestled in the lap of nature in Sirumugai in Coimbatore. At a time when the sparrow population is witnessing a steady decline, Guruswamy’s home makes a haven for the chirpy, easy-going, and feathered buddies.

By setting the cages of confinement open, the 46-year-old conservationist opens the door to reconciliation with nature. “Nurturing pets involves cultivating a deep-seated connection with the ecosystem. The birds need to be allowed to roam freely; they should be treated with warmth and care,” says Guruswamy.

Sparrows, usually found in flocks of eight or 10, have evolved over the years to cherish a close connection with humans. For me, it’s more of a parent-child relationship, says Guruswamy, who has been endowed with the unaccredited title of the ‘guardian of sparrows’.Since childhood, Guruswamy, now donning the hats of a farmer and a fisherman, has espoused the tryst with nature, caring for birds such as cuckoo and myna.

In 2007, he moved into his current residence in Gandhaiyur village and began planting trees. As time went by, the garden he cultivated bloomed, attracting flocks of sparrows that either perched on the branches of the trees or pecked on food items, particularly thinai, kept aside for hens. The heart-warming sight made Guruswamy take concerted efforts to care for the sparrows frequenting his house.

Guruswamy recalls a dreadful night of incessant rains when a host of sparrows plummeted down the trees at his residence in heavy winds. Picking up a few towels in haste, he dashed out into the open with a heavy heart and swaddled the sparrows in the towels. He sheltered them for the night at his house and the next morning, much to his surprise, the sparrows hopped about the house in fluttering bonhomie. “It opened me up to sort of an other-worldly experience. Since then, I’ve been taking care of sparrows, feeding them and calling them nicknames. They bring a sense of wholeness in me,” says Guruswamy.

Day after day, his house teemed with sparrows of different species arriving in droves. In order to accommodate the growing numbers, Guruswamy arranged a separate area in his house to feed and shelter the sparrows. As Guruswamy’s house gradually turned into an abode of the avians, he had to even forego Deepawali celebrations to ensure their safety.

“These sparrows are like pets. They signal to us when venomous creatures enter our houses,” he says, calling to mind an incident from 2019 when sparrows, by way of prolonged chirping, alerted him about the invasion of a wild elephant into his village. “It was the sparrows that saved my life then. Their collective chirping redirected the elephant from entering my house compound,” recounts Guruswamy.

Inspired by his ways, even the neighbours of Guruswamy have been following his path in ecosystem conservation.“If you really care for your pet birds, don’t cage them. Let them fly high,” insists Guruswamy.

