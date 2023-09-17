Telangana minister Harish Rao’s dinosaur park vision comes to life

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet district headquarters stands as the main attraction of the town. Every six months, it becomes more enticing, all thanks to the efforts of Finance and Health Minister, T Harish Rao. Now, for the first time in the country, a Jurassic Park — set up with an investment of around Rs 5 crore — will be unveiled on Sunday. Visitors can now catch a glimpse of these ancient giants, the dinosaurs, which have been extinct for centuries.

In addition to the captivating dinosaur park, Harish Rao was instrumental in the development of the Rock Garden, Glow Garden, and an Adventure Park.

Scheduled for a grand inauguration this Sunday, the park has been meticulously designed to offer a thrilling adventure for its visitors.

According to official sources, this is India’s first dinosaur theme park featuring lifelike, moving dinosaurs.

Historically, dinosaur eggs were first discovered in Rayoli, near Gujarat, which led to the establishment of a dinosaur museum. However, only one of those displayed dinosaurs could move and produce sounds. In Siddipet, one could find 18 lifelike, moving dinosaurs, along with five static replicas.

B Ravindra Chari, the Komati Cheruvu Tourism Officer, said that this park is poised to become the best and largest dinosaur park in the country.

A sprawling cave has been artfully constructed, and a 240-metre mini-track has been installed. Here, a train transports visitors around the park, allowing them to witness the dinosaurs in action. The train comprises three bogies, with seating for six passengers in each. The dinosaurs provide visitors with an entirely immersive experience.

The park has been ingeniously designed to allow guests to not only see but also hear the roars and cries of these ancient creatures. On display are dinosaur skeletons and their eggs, all crafted using silicon technology.

Chari adds, “The dinosaurs wander freely within the park’s confines, bellowing loudly, much to the astonishment of the visitors. The ride lasts for eight to ten minutes and is packed with surprises. It’s a thrilling journey that transports one through different eras of time.” Beyond its captivating dinosaur exhibits, the park also provides insights into Earth’s conditions centuries ago.

