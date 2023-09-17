The world is his canvas

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: From painting hoardings at the age of 14 to becoming a world-renowned artist, the journey of Pamarthi Siva Naga Rao is filled with challenges and setbacks both from family and society. This unstoppable 46-year-old from Vijayawada has been breaking world records with his extraordinary painting skills and innovative techniques.

Hailing from a humble background in Proddatur in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district, Siva’s journey began in childhood with a natural inclination towards painting. While facing setbacks in academics, Siva persevered, delving deeper into the world of art. He is now working at a private school as a drawing teacher and also founded Shiva Arts Academy to teach painting skills to enthusiasts.

It is to be mentioned that the fame of Siva skyrocketed after his feat when he painted a portrait of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan while riding a motorcycle. He skillfully painted the portrait while maintaining control of the bike, covering approximately 10 km to complete this piece of art. His 26-minute journey captured on a camera has set a new standard in October 2022.

In addition to this feat, Siva etched his name in the Limca Book of World Records in 2014 for creating an impressive 12X10 feet portrait of Buddha using jute within 3 hours. Despite his initial struggles and lack of proper support from his parents, Tataiah, a lorry driver, and Venkata Ramana, a homemaker, Siva evolved into a noted artist, utilising his talent in creating thought-provoking portraits. He was honoured with a doctorate by the Academy of Universal Global Peace, USA in 2017,

Recognising his outstanding contribution to the world of art, Shiva was bestowed with 96 world records, including two Guinness World Records, two Limca Book of World Records, 4 India Book of Records. Following their father’s footsteps. Siva’s daughters, Meghna and Bhavana, are now excelling in art.

