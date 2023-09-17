Home Good News

Tribal women self-help groups in Adilabad dive into product expansion with amla laddus

NABARD recognising the importance of this training program in empowering the self-help group women sanctioned an Livelihood Enterprise Development Program.

Published: 17th September 2023 10:07 AM

Tribal self-help group women preparing Amla laddus in Utnoor.

Tribal self-help group women preparing Amla laddus in Utnoor. (Express)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: For the first time in the erstwhile Adilabad district, tribal self-help groups (SHGs) have ventured into expanding their products. After successfully selling Amla pickles, they are now preparing Amla laddus, as a new addition to their product line. To train tribal women from these SHGs with the necessary skills, a seven-day training programme was conducted.

The Ramanagar tribal SHG women are involved in preparing Amla laddus with the assistance of resource persons. Sanjivani Jadhav from Maharashtra and Indhira Swapna, Alekya, and Archana from an SHG in Utnoor provided training to these women.

The training was completed successfully, and as a result, the women not only introduced Amla laddus but also Amla juice for the first time.

The National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD), recognising the importance of this training program in empowering the self-help group women, sanctioned an LEDP (Livelihood Enterprise Development Program) for Amla processing and value addition. The budget allocated for this program was Rs 8 lakh, benefiting 90 women from the SHGs. 

During the training programme, NABARD’s chief general manager Susheela Chinthala visited the training centres in Utnoor. The CGM expressed her support for these women, announcing an additional amount of Rs 5 lakhs to further empower them in their endeavours.

