True-blue blood donors,driven by tech

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The lives of two Class 9 students studying at BPV Sala Higher Secondary School in Palayampatti near Aruppukottai took a drastic turn on a fateful day in August this year. A road accident unfolded right before their innocent eyes. The sound of wails and anguish of the victim’s family struck like a bolt of lightning in their ears. The huge loss of blood painted an ugly picture in their head. Channelising the agony, M Krishna Prasath and K Sakthipriyan delved into technology to find a solution.

“The accident had an impact on both of us. Our conversation revolved around it until we reached school. We were concerned with how families have to run from pillar to post to find blood donors,” said Krishna Prasath.

Driven by the intent to materialise the solution, the 13-year-olds approached R Venkatesh, the innovation coach at the school’s IBL-ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab). He works at the Learning Links Foundation, which was among the entities collaborating with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), a union government initiative for mentoring students and cultivating the next generation of scientists.

Days turned into nights as Krishna Prasath and Sakthipriyan started extensive analysis to ideate a machine that would help their cause and conceived the ‘Blood Donor Hub, which acts as a bridge between blood donors and blood banks.

The Blood Donor Hub resembles an ATM and can be kept in public places, especially government hospitals and medical colleges. An LCD screen displays the details of patients in need of blood within their respective districts. Those in the vicinity can easily volunteer as donors by answering essential questions, such as their blood group, contact number, and age, displayed on the screen. Upon registration, all information promptly reaches the doctors in the hospital’s blood bank section, ensuring direct contact with the volunteers.

The innovation did not stop there. The LCD screen of the hub can be accessed through QR codes strategically placed in public areas. Once a volunteer registers, all information is transmitted to a designated blood bank official, who can swiftly reach out to them. The system aims to reduce waiting time for patients in emergency units. “Our initial plan is to give the machine to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar free of cost,” Venkatesh emphasised.

The duo grew up in the shadow of humble beginnings. While Krishna Prasath’s father Madeswaran works as a security guard, his mother Valarmathi is a skilled tailor. Sakthipriyan’s mother Murugeswari is a daily wage labourer. The youth won the Veetuku Oru Vinyanyi award under the senior category in a competition conducted by a TV channel in the district. They have also registered for The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) 2023, which is being executed by DST with the National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF). The duo is currently working to enhance the machine’s security features.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The lives of two Class 9 students studying at BPV Sala Higher Secondary School in Palayampatti near Aruppukottai took a drastic turn on a fateful day in August this year. A road accident unfolded right before their innocent eyes. The sound of wails and anguish of the victim’s family struck like a bolt of lightning in their ears. The huge loss of blood painted an ugly picture in their head. Channelising the agony, M Krishna Prasath and K Sakthipriyan delved into technology to find a solution. “The accident had an impact on both of us. Our conversation revolved around it until we reached school. We were concerned with how families have to run from pillar to post to find blood donors,” said Krishna Prasath. Driven by the intent to materialise the solution, the 13-year-olds approached R Venkatesh, the innovation coach at the school’s IBL-ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab). He works at the Learning Links Foundation, which was among the entities collaborating with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), a union government initiative for mentoring students and cultivating the next generation of scientists.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Days turned into nights as Krishna Prasath and Sakthipriyan started extensive analysis to ideate a machine that would help their cause and conceived the ‘Blood Donor Hub, which acts as a bridge between blood donors and blood banks. The Blood Donor Hub resembles an ATM and can be kept in public places, especially government hospitals and medical colleges. An LCD screen displays the details of patients in need of blood within their respective districts. Those in the vicinity can easily volunteer as donors by answering essential questions, such as their blood group, contact number, and age, displayed on the screen. Upon registration, all information promptly reaches the doctors in the hospital’s blood bank section, ensuring direct contact with the volunteers. The innovation did not stop there. The LCD screen of the hub can be accessed through QR codes strategically placed in public areas. Once a volunteer registers, all information is transmitted to a designated blood bank official, who can swiftly reach out to them. The system aims to reduce waiting time for patients in emergency units. “Our initial plan is to give the machine to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar free of cost,” Venkatesh emphasised. The duo grew up in the shadow of humble beginnings. While Krishna Prasath’s father Madeswaran works as a security guard, his mother Valarmathi is a skilled tailor. Sakthipriyan’s mother Murugeswari is a daily wage labourer. The youth won the Veetuku Oru Vinyanyi award under the senior category in a competition conducted by a TV channel in the district. They have also registered for The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) 2023, which is being executed by DST with the National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF). The duo is currently working to enhance the machine’s security features.