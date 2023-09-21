India Love Project shortlisted for a global pluralism award

By Express News Service

The India Love Project has been shortlisted for the Global Pluralism Award for countering prejudice by sharing positive stories of love and marriage that defy the traditional boundaries of faith, caste, ethnicity, and gender.

An initiative from India, it was founded by journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar and writer Niloufer Venkatraman, an anthropologist by training, The project is among the 10 finalists shortlisted from among 200 submissions from 60 countries.

“The creativity, courage and commitment shown by this year’s finalists are so important at this moment,” said Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism. “At a time of increasing polarisation globally, it is critical to magnify the impacts of pluralism leaders who are creating more inclusive and peaceful societies where diversity is valued. I hope these examples spur us all to follow their example and take action.”

This year’s finalists -- chosen from among 200 submissions from 60 countries -- are working to strengthen pluralism in their societies across a wide range of disciplines, from peacebuilding to translation, social enterprise, sports therapy, storytelling, technology, and beyond.

While many are having a global impact, the 2023 finalists are based out of Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Palestine, South Africa, and the United States.

From among these 10 finalists, three winners and seven honourable mention recipients will be announced in October and recognized at a ceremony to be held in November in Ottawa, Canada. Each winner will receive a prize of $50,000 (CAD) to further their work in support of pluralism.

