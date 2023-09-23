Boy, 11, waves red T-shirt on seeing crater under railway track, averts train mishap in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: When Class V student Mursalin left his Malda home on Thursday afternoon to fish in a ditch beside the railway tracks, all his concentration was focused on the water. But as he looked around for a few seconds, his attention shifted to a large crater under the railway track, which was caused by heavy rainfall in the north Bengal region in the past few days.

Seeing part of the track having no support beneath it, Mursalin sensed danger. On hearing the whistle of the speeding Silchar-bound Kanchanjungha Express as it was skipping the nearby Bhaluka Road railway station, the 11-year-old boy took off his red T-shirt and started waving it as fast as he could to draw the attention of the train driver.

Spotting the boy on the track waving his red T-shirt, the motorman applied the brakes and the train came to a halt. The driver examined the crater, sent an SOS and railway officials arrived. Repair work was carried out to fill up the crater and the train left.

Mursalin's act went viral on social media platforms and hundreds turned up at his residence to praise him.

“It was drizzling and I crossed the railway track and came to the ditch for fishing. I was busy catching fish but after a few minutes, when I could not catch a single one, I just looked around. I saw the soil and stones under the railway track were washed away because of rain, I felt it could pose a threat to a train. At the same time, I heard the train’s whistle. I did not spare a moment. I took off my red T-shirt and started waving it standing on the railway track,” said the boy.

Mursalin’s mother Marzina Bibi said her son returned home and narrated what he did. “I feel proud of him. His act saved a train mishap. Railway officers also praised him,” she said.

Railway officers said the crater under the tracks had not been noticed. “After examining the crater, the railway officers from nearby Bhaluka Road station took steps to fill it up as early as possible. We appreciate the boy's presence of mind and his bravery,” said a railway official.

