10-year-old budding archer proves her mettle

Sagili Darshini has been pursuing her class 4 at a private school in the Kadapa town and balancing her passion for the sport.

Published: 24th September 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Archer Sagili Darshini | Express

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: At the age of 10, Sagili Darshini drew the attention of the nation with her skills in archery.Hailing from Kadapa, this little girl has set a new record by bagging eight gold medals in state and national-level competitions.

Daughter of S Amarnath and Lakshmi, who belong to an agricultural background, Darshini has been pursuing her class 4 at a private school in the Kadapa town and balancing her passion for the sport.

Noticing her interest in archery, Amarnath joined Darshini in Vijayas Archery Academy, run by National Joint Secretary of Field Archery Vibhakar Uday Kumar in the district. The academy has been imparting training to students since 2013 and making world-class archers. Darshini is a gifted child and can shoot 100 arrows in just a span of seven minutes, said Archery academy coach Chenna Keshava.  

In the past two years, the 10-year-old has proved her mettle by bagging gold medals in State-level under-10 and under-14 archery championship in January.Further, she also clinched two gold medals in national-level championship organised in Bhopal and another gold medal at state-level competition in Kadapa town in 2022.

Adding more medals to her gallery, Darshini won a gold medal in National Field Indoor Archery competitions in Raigarh in March, 2022.Winning gold medals in International chamoionships and bringing fame to the nation is my goal, said Sagili Darshini.

