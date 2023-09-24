Andhra Pradesh: For this 72-year-old yoga exponent, age is just a number

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a remarkable testament to the adage that age is just a number when it comes to achieving one’s dreams, 72-year-old Kakarla Umamaheswara Rao from Visakhapatnam has again exemplified this belief.He won the coveted gold medal at the Universal Yoga Sports Federation (UYSF) Asia Pacific Yoga Sports Championship 2023, held in Bangkok earlier this month.

“In my early 20s and 30s, I was an active participant in yoga, but the demands of a busy life and job forced me to pause this practice. However, in 1992, a transformative experience occurred during a yoga camp in Visakhapatnam. Struggling with severe migraine at that time, I attended a 15-day yoga camp, where I learned various yoga asanas and received guidance on a proper diet. Remarkably, on the sixth day of the camp, my debilitating migraine disappeared. This life-changing moment serves as a constant source of motivation, inspiring me to incorporate yoga into my daily routine once again,” Rao recalled.

His daily routine begins promptly at 4 am, dedicating a minimum of two hours to yoga practice. In addition to the mental and physical benefits, he has also been able to secure nearly 60 medals in various yoga competitions held across the country. “My motivation to continue practising yoga has grown significantly, especially after participating in various competitions and achieving success.

Interestingly, my motivation doesn’t stem from winning these competitions, but from the simple act of participating. I’ve travelled all over the country for these events, and many people have expressed how inspiring it is to witness a 72-year-old like me actively engaged in yoga. The true sense of contentment comes from the fact that yoga is instrumental in keeping common health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure at bay. In today’s world, it’s no small feat to reach the age of 72 without such health concerns, and I credit yoga for this,” he asserted.

Stating that grasping the essence of something often requires firsthand experience, and it is through personal experience that we come to appreciate its significance, he said “In our rapidly paced world, prioritising our health is of paramount importance. Much like how we allocate time for eating, sleeping, and working, dedicating at least 45 minutes a day to yoga is essential for maintaining a healthy life. It’s a reminder that when we prioritise our health, everything else tends to fall into place naturally.”

