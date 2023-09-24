‘BAF Hasiru’ promotes wastewater treatment in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) launched ‘BAF Hasiru’, a programme aiming to promote efficient consumption of treated water for multiple purposes, on Saturday.

It aspires to make citizens more climate-conscious by creating awareness about sustainable models while consuming natural resources.

According to BAF data, Bengaluru generates a total of 2,000 MLD (marginal limbal distance) of wastewater, of which, 735 MLD comes from households, 615 MLD from malls and 650 MLD from the BWSSB.

The apartment federation noted that the 700 MLD wastewater can be treated for multiple tertiary uses, and the apartments can be one of the suppliers for the same.

In this regard, a workshop - Retrofit, was organised in the city on Saturday to create awareness on energy and water efficiency measures and sustainable solutions.

Over 1,240 apartments and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) are members of the BAF representing nearly 3 lakh households. Professor Rajeev Gowda, Deputy Chairman State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka, inaugurated the programme and highlighted the need to scale it across all apartments. He asked to inculcate small but effective methods to build sustainable interventions on the use of water and energy.

