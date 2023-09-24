Gang of greens on a mission to restore a broken ecosystem

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Let’s join hands to save the ecosystem, said the professors and the students alike, medical representatives and researchers, and people from every walk of life. And so they did, all coming together to rummage through the wilderness in Kanniyakumari to alleviate the effects of environmental degradation compounded by human interference.

Associating with the district forest department, Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation, an NGO comprising a group of nature lovers encompassing volunteers from across professions, launched a cleanliness drive to combat ecosystem degradation by removing broken glass - mostly liquor bottles - from the district’s forest cover.

So far, the nascent group of environmentalists has collected over 2.5 tonnes of glass bottles from two forest areas within Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary, handing them over to respective local bodies for recycling purposes. The volunteers are equipped with safety gear, including gloves and first-aid kits.

At the Zero Point in Pechiparai in the Kodayar Lower region, the volunteers huddled together to heap up over one tonne of glass bottles disposed of in the forest area. About 1.5 tonnes of bottles were collected in a similar drive carried out in Ulakkai Aruvi. The number of volunteers grew from the initial 25 to 50 at present, says Vinod Sadhasivan, founder of the Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation.

“Discarded liquor bottles found shattered inside forest areas pose a serious threat to the wildlife. It inflicts severe injuries on animals, resulting in infections,” warns Vinod. He spoke about his plans to expand the initiative.

According to District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, broken glass often goes unnoticed, with some people deliberating shattering them to pieces before discarding them inside these forest regions. “It is important to keep the environment safe and clean. Garbage releases toxic chemicals and pollutants that disrupt the ecosystem, posing a serious threat to forest flora and fauna,” says Ilayaraja.

Nihiya, an MSc graduate and volunteer at the organisation, recounted her experience collecting shattered liquor bottles from the Pechiparai forest region. “It is the responsibility of the tourists and visitors to keep the environment clean,” says Nihiya.

A Vensilas, another volunteer and government school teacher, expounded on the interdependency of wildlife and forests. “We have to save our ecosystem at any cost,” said Vensilas.

(Edited by Jacob B Jacob)

