MJP school students shine at science carnival in Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A bioenergy concept by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule (MJP) School for Girls, Kazipet, explained how biogas could be converted into electricity for usage in household gadgets.

A classroom alarm system developed by MJP School for Girls in Peddapur showcased how a time-bound alert is generated through a sensor wherein if students had left the class, automatically the lights and fans would be switched off, saving energy. An organic water purification project built by MJP School for Boys in Kamalapur was about an organic water purification system using corn copper, resulting in saving energy.

The school’s pupils from Maridpeda developed a solar drip irrigation model, supported by a solar cell device, converting solar energy into electricity, also ensuring a controlled supply of water which results in energy savings and improving farm production. These were some of the projects that were showcased at the NXplorers Carnival in Warangal.

It was where over 146 meritorious students from MJP government schools from five districts, namely Warangal, Hanamakonda, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, and Bhupalpalli showcased their innovative ideas in the areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) came together and exhibited 48 “change projects” which were selected from hundreds of entries.

A flagship initiative

NXplorers Junior Programme is an international Social Investment STEM educational initiative from Shell Ltd, which aims to benefit school children by enabling them to understand, navigate, and address local and global challenges, as underlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The programme is also aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

25K students benefited

Smile Foundation has been implementing the programme in 203 schools in Khammam and the erstwhile Warangal districts of Telangana, Tirupati and Nellore districts of the reorganised State of Andhra Pradesh, and Thrissur district of Kerala. It is benefiting 25,000 school students in the age group of 10 to 12 years in the academic grades of 6 and 7.

During the inter-district carnival, a majority of the projects had a common sensitivity towards conservation and optimal utilisation of water, energy and food, besides eco-friendly usage resources in daily life.

“As an experienced teacher, I have observed that NXplorers have the capability to drive children towards a bright future by enabling them to solve the most complex global problems with simple local solutions. I welcome and thank Smile Foundation for rolling out this programme, which will definitely have a great impact on our students who can even emerge as future scientists and responsible citizens,” said Manohar Reddy, the regional coordinating officer of Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (BCWREIS).

The NXplorers Junior Programme has been rolled out in concurrence with the educational authorities of the state governments.

Smile Foundation is a national development organisation directly benefiting over 1.5 million underprivileged children and their families every year through more than 400 welfare projects across 2,000 remote villages and urban slums in 27 states of India.

