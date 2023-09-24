‘O Sari Chudandi Anthe’ enlightens Telugu littérateurs

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the era of smartphones powered with almost unlimited internet, literary enthusiasts are utilising this opportunity to browse new literary works, but getting themselves tangled in unnecessary ads and irrelevant books.

What if there is a place where you could get the opportunity to read and listen to diverse literary works in WhatsApp? Allamraju Venkata Rao has made this a reality by bringing new literary marvels and stories to the palms of Telugu people.

A first-of-its-kind in the Telugu states, a unique literary venture emerged from the creative mind of 71-year-old Allamraju Venkata Rao, popularly known as Sudhama, and began his journey with a Whatsapp magazine (group), ‘O Sari Chudandi Anthe’, a groundbreaking fortnightly magazine. Presently he runs four Whatsapp groups and one Telegram group, where over 2,000 active members get themselves busy with heartwarming programmes.

A retired programme officer of Akashvani, Sudhama is a native of Anakapalle and known to the literary world as a renowned poet, cartoonist, writer, critic, columnist and puzzle creator. Sudhama’s publications have garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the Telugu University Award and the Gidugu Ramamurthy Trust Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhama stated, “Starting on March 18, 2021, the magazine provided an escape door for the people who got stuck in boredom during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr BSRS Anjaneyasarama, a retired CGHS doctor, sponsors this group in memory of his wife, late Dr Bhattiprolu Durgalakshmi Prasanna, a retired Assistant Director, Akashvani Hyderabad.”

The magazine’s day-long journey begins at 5.00 am with ‘Subhodayam,’ ‘Kodi Kuta’, ‘Akashvani Signature,’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. At 7.00 am, former Akashvani news reader Ponangi Balabhaskar delivers important developments in the news, followed by an article introducing notable personalities in music and literature born that fortnight. The session also offers links of four newspapers, ‘Lalitha Sangeetam’ and Carnatic music at 8.30 am.

Instilling interest in the readers, a crossword puzzle will be posted, where winners would be presented with Rs 1,000 cash prize. After a tea break, the session resumes with ‘Yuva Tarangini’. Renowned writer Vihari hosts ‘Erina Muthyalu,’ and retired principal Bhandaram Vani analyses a Sanskrit hymn under ‘Shloka Madhuri’. Starting at 10.00 am, ‘Kathamanjari-Pathanasthali’ features poems and stories by budding writers. After a lunch break, the magazine hosts competitions on a new poetry process called ‘Saptapadi,’ a brainchild of Sudhama introduced in April 2023, where over 200 writers participated. “Through our magazine, we have published five books, three of them showcasing the winning entries from our story and poetry competitions,” Sudhama shared.

Evening programmes include, radio drama, latest movie review by senior journalist Vedula SN Murthy, and ‘Manchi Pata - Manasolo Mata’ by NRI American literary scholar Turlapati Nagabhushana Rao.The broadcast ends with a new book introduction titled ‘Grandha Parishvangam’. The session concludes with ‘Natya Vedika,’ Vaadya Madhuri,’ and ‘Lalitha Sangeetham’ at 8:30 pm.

Sudhama, along with other noted artists Sarasi, Srinath Gurram, Pallavi Sheela, and Harikrishna contribute visuals to the titles of the features. Noted writers Bommadevara Nagakumari, Vasantalakshmi and Malladi Venkata Krishna Murthy, contribute their voices.

