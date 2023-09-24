Retired teacher in Telangana dedicates life to philanthropy 

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Gurrala Sarojanamma, an 84-year-old resident of Bodhan town in Nizamabad District, believes that service brings satisfaction and helps people lead their lives with a smile. Born in present-day Krishna District’s Katuru village in Andhra Pradesh, Sarojanamma’s family migrated to Bodhan after the liberation of Hyderabad state with the Union of India.

She completed her education in the town started working as a teacher and retired in 1996 from her position at Salur Government School in Yedapally Mandal. She and her late husband, who worked at the Nizam Sugar Factory in Bodhan’s Shakkarnagar, did not have any children.

Sarojanamma lived in her own house, and while some relatives maintained cordial relations with her, their motives were different; she alleged that they were implicated in getting hold of her property. She firmly believed that everyone should contribute a portion of their income to society. However, her relatives disagreed with her view, undermining the relationship between them.

However, it was one particular incident that served as a catalyst for Sarojanamma’s dedication to service. A family residing in a rented house in Bodhan faced a tough situation when the head of the household passed away at a hospital. The house owner refused to allow the body inside, citing personal sentiment as their reason. The family had no choice but to place the deceased outside the compound wall until they could transport the body to a burial ground for the final rites. Witnessing this incident moved Sarojanamma deeply.

Determined to make a difference, she decided to establish a building equipped with a freezer to preserve bodies, allowing families to perform their rituals according to their traditions. The government provided the land for this initiative. Sarojanamma invested Rs 20 lakh in the construction of the centre named Dharmasthala near a burial ground, complete with water and restroom facilities. Needy individuals could access these facilities free of charge, with the option to make voluntary donations. In just four months of its inception, seven families have benefited from this service, and Sarojanamma provided a monthly salary of Rs 4,000 to the watchman for overseeing the centre from her own pocket.

Sarojanamma’s commitment extended further as she funded the construction of a cowshed in Triveni Sangam in Kandakurthi at a cost of Rs 2.50 lakh. She also generously donated Rs 2 lakh to support a pharmacy in the Namdevwada area of Nizamabad town, initiated by the Mallu Swarajyam Charitable Trust. Additionally, she pledged assistance to old-age homes in Chintakunta on an annual basis.

Notably, Sarojanamma donated her own house, valued at crores of rupees, to the Retired Employees Association. Her selfless services have not only given her a fulfilling life but have also expanded her family, as those she has touched now affectionately refer to her as “Peddamma.”

Recognising her contributions, Sarojanamma received accolades from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a programme held on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Raj Bhavan. She was also honoured by the American Telugu Association. K Ram Mohan Rao, the president of the Retired Employees Association, commended Sarojanamma’s services, believing that her example will inspire others to engage in service with a genuine human touch.

