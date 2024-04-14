From law enforcement to literary enlightenment: MP policemen pen powerful prose and poetry

MADHYA PRADESH : Meet Satyanarayan Patel, a man whose journey from a young dreamer in Dewas to an Assistant Sub Inspector at the Hira Nagar police station in Indore is nothing short of extraordinary. In 1993, Patel, a fervent photography enthusiast, made the difficult choice to set aside his aspirations of capturing moments through his lens to serve in the Madhya Pradesh police force. Three decades later, Patel stands not only as a dedicated officer but also as the acclaimed author of four captivating collections of Hindi short stories and a poignant novel titled ‘Gaon Bhitar Gaon’.

Reflecting on his transformation, Patel reminisces about his youth spent immersed in the pages of books, finding solace and inspiration within the confines of his small photo studio in Dewas. It was there that his love for storytelling was kindled, nurtured by the libraries of Dewas and Kshipra in Indore.

“I had only two interests during my youth: first, to click pictures, and second, to read books. Even in the small photo studio of my native Dewas district, I used to spend considerable time engrossed in books. Libraries in Dewas and Kshipra (Indore) satiated my hunger for reading. I can’t recall exactly when I transitioned from being an avid reader to a writer of short stories,” Patel reminisced about his early days in Dewas and Indore. He began contributing short stories to newspapers and magazines such as Prabhat Kiran, Hans, and Vasudha. However, it was his short story titled ‘Rangroot’ in Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Parishad, Bhopal’s magazine that ultimately brought him recognition as a seasoned writer.”

The accolades poured in, culminating in a memorable phone call from none other than the venerable Kashi Nath Singh, bestowing upon Patel the affirmation of his literary prowess.