From law enforcement to literary enlightenment: MP policemen pen powerful prose and poetry

MADHYA PRADESH : Meet Satyanarayan Patel, a man whose journey from a young dreamer in Dewas to an Assistant Sub Inspector at the Hira Nagar police station in Indore is nothing short of extraordinary. In 1993, Patel, a fervent photography enthusiast, made the difficult choice to set aside his aspirations of capturing moments through his lens to serve in the Madhya Pradesh police force. Three decades later, Patel stands not only as a dedicated officer but also as the acclaimed author of four captivating collections of Hindi short stories and a poignant novel titled ‘Gaon Bhitar Gaon’.
Reflecting on his transformation, Patel reminisces about his youth spent immersed in the pages of books, finding solace and inspiration within the confines of his small photo studio in Dewas. It was there that his love for storytelling was kindled, nurtured by the libraries of Dewas and Kshipra in Indore.
“I had only two interests during my youth: first, to click pictures, and second, to read books. Even in the small photo studio of my native Dewas district, I used to spend considerable time engrossed in books. Libraries in Dewas and Kshipra (Indore) satiated my hunger for reading. I can’t recall exactly when I transitioned from being an avid reader to a writer of short stories,” Patel reminisced about his early days in Dewas and Indore. He began contributing short stories to newspapers and magazines such as Prabhat Kiran, Hans, and Vasudha. However, it was his short story titled ‘Rangroot’ in Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Parishad, Bhopal’s magazine that ultimately brought him recognition as a seasoned writer.”
The accolades poured in, culminating in a memorable phone call from none other than the venerable Kashi Nath Singh, bestowing upon Patel the affirmation of his literary prowess.
But Patel’s odyssey doesn’t end there. With each tale penned, he found himself traversing new horizons, from interviewing Pakistani luminary Sobho Gianchandani to gracing prestigious literary forums across the nation.
However, Patel is not alone in his literary expedition. Enter Ravindra Yadav, alias ‘Ravindra Ravi,’ a poetic virtuoso within the ranks of the Madhya Pradesh police force. From humble beginnings in Katni, Yadav’s lyrical journey has flourished, birthing over 500 poetic creations that resonate with passion and introspection. Ravindra Ravi,’ has been achieving similar feats in the treasure trove of poetry. Aged 47 and currently posted at the Jabalpur District Police Lines, Yadav, who wrote his first poem as a Class IX student in his native district Katni in 1992, has penned more than 500 poetic creations so far, including dohas (couplets), over 50 ghazals, and satirical poems.
Writing under the poetic name ‘Ravindra Ravi,’ Yadav has performed at many prestigious Kavi Sammelans across the country, including Bhopal, Indore, Delhi, Pratapgarh (UP), Narsinghpur, Haridwar, and even in Nepal during his postings in various parts of Madhya Pradesh since 1995. “Though due to health reasons, I’m not able to focus right now more on poetry, still I’m working on two-three books which are nearing completion,” Yadav said.
But it’s not just lower-rung MP police staff; even senior officials of the state police are taking time out of their law duties to delve into the world of literary creativity.
State Police Service officer Malay Jain, currently posted as AIG-Training at the state police headquarters in Bhopal, is a seasoned satirist.