Enabled to do their best

PUNJAB : Accepting disability and getting on with life can be incredibly difficult. But refusing to succumb to the limitations, 12 differently-abled and spectrum youth are running five tuck shops in educational institutions of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, thanks to the initiative of a young woman IAS officer.

This transformation is part of the ‘Wings to Intellectually Gifted Stars’ (WINGS) programme, launched by the local branch of the Indian Red Cross Society on the initiative and guidance of Deputy Commissioner 35-year old Komal Mittal a 2014-batch IAS officer. The programme aims to address societal gaps, unlock unexplored talents, and foster inclusive employment opportunities for disabled youth.

To empower the youth economically and provide them with opportunities to learn and gain skills, five tuck shops were set up last December in the Red Cross Office, regional campus of Panjab University, Government College in Hoshiarpur, Government ITI for Boys, and the Institute of Automotive and Driving Skills.

Each tuck shop employs two disabled and spectrum youth, supported by a woman helper.They sell a variety of items such as tea, coffee, lassi, beverages, samosas, sandwiches, and chips. From December to June, these shops generated sales of around `10-13 lakh, with profits used to open additional shops after deducting honorariums, salaries, and raw material costs. Each youth receives `5,000 as a monthly honorarium. The shops have catered to around 8,500 people during this period.

The youth, aged 18-32, underwent four months of training in hospitality and service sector before taking up the ventures. Among them, Sarabjeet Kaur, a girl with hearing and speech impairments, was selected as an Assistant Coordinator HR by a hotel of the ITC chain near Hoshiarpur. Another youth, Bhavil Chauhan, was also selected but chose to continue at one of the tuck shops due to parental concerns.

The identification process for these youth involved meticulous screening through local schools, Asha Kiran School and Atam Sukh Atam Dev School, focusing on their potential and willingness to engage in the programme. Students with a working capacity of around 70% or more were shortlisted, and initially, ten youth were selected based on their identified potential and willingness to participate.