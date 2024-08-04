Enabled to do their best

PUNJAB : Accepting disability and getting on with life can be incredibly difficult. But refusing to succumb to the limitations, 12 differently-abled and spectrum youth are running five tuck shops in educational institutions of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, thanks to the initiative of a young woman IAS officer.
This transformation is part of the ‘Wings to Intellectually Gifted Stars’ (WINGS) programme, launched by the local branch of the Indian Red Cross Society on the initiative and guidance of Deputy Commissioner 35-year old Komal Mittal a 2014-batch IAS officer. The programme aims to address societal gaps, unlock unexplored talents, and foster inclusive employment opportunities for disabled youth.
To empower the youth economically and provide them with opportunities to learn and gain skills, five tuck shops were set up last December in the Red Cross Office, regional campus of Panjab University, Government College in Hoshiarpur, Government ITI for Boys, and the Institute of Automotive and Driving Skills.
Each tuck shop employs two disabled and spectrum youth, supported by a woman helper.They sell a variety of items such as tea, coffee, lassi, beverages, samosas, sandwiches, and chips. From December to June, these shops generated sales of around `10-13 lakh, with profits used to open additional shops after deducting honorariums, salaries, and raw material costs. Each youth receives `5,000 as a monthly honorarium. The shops have catered to around 8,500 people during this period.
The youth, aged 18-32, underwent four months of training in hospitality and service sector before taking up the ventures. Among them, Sarabjeet Kaur, a girl with hearing and speech impairments, was selected as an Assistant Coordinator HR by a hotel of the ITC chain near Hoshiarpur. Another youth, Bhavil Chauhan, was also selected but chose to continue at one of the tuck shops due to parental concerns.
The identification process for these youth involved meticulous screening through local schools, Asha Kiran School and Atam Sukh Atam Dev School, focusing on their potential and willingness to engage in the programme. Students with a working capacity of around 70% or more were shortlisted, and initially, ten youth were selected based on their identified potential and willingness to participate.
Talking to us, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “We decided to open tuck shops in educational institutions, providing a good customer base of around 4,500 people and fulfilling the need for canteens on campus. This endeavour aims not only to foster individual growth but also to serve as a catalyst for broader societal transformation.’’
The training curriculum was developed in collaboration with experts from the hospitality industries, covering skills such as customer service, personal and food hygiene, and business management, tailored to the specific needs of the participants.
A system of tokens priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 30 was introduced for ease of transactions. Customers collect tokens from a small window and use them to purchase products from the main window.
Hearing about this project, parents of disabled youth from other parts of the state and beyond have approached the local administration, expressing interest in replicating this successful model.
Prior to joining as Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur, the young officer was posted as Additional Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. She has also served as Additional Deputy Commissioner of SAS Nagar, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Amritsar and Sub Divisional Magistrate of Mukerian.
Meanwhile, a year since its inception, Hoshiarpur’s Digital Library has blossomed into a comprehensive community hub, offering much more than a repository of books.This innovative library serves as a dynamic learning centre that supports personal growth, professional development, and community engagement.
Central to the library’s offerings is the Project Kitaab App, a user-friendly platform providing access to a vast array of digital resources, including e-books, journals, and educational materials. The library is equipped with high-speed computers and Wi-Fi, ensuring seamless connectivity for users to browse and utilize online resources
To help students and residents get acquainted with the facilities, the library organizes regular excursion trips for local schools and colleges. Moreover, a range of community engagement events and public activities are hosted to maintain high levels of participation and draw attention to the library’s resources.
Interactive sessions with notable figures from various fields inspire and educate attendees on diverse topics.
Komal explains the library’s unique approach, “We host weekly group discussions organized by students themselves, focusing on preparation for competitive exams. These sessions allow participants to share resources, study techniques, and motivational support. This peer-led initiative has been instrumental in creating a supportive community for aspirants,’’ she says, asserting that the digital library is promoting education, ollaboration, and inclusivity.
