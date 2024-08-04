Head over paws in love

CHENNAI: Soaked in blood, the puppy shivered in Geetha Narayanan’s hands. Precious time had been lost in arranging a vehicle to reach the pup to a nearby hospital from Saligramam. Being wise to the nearing end, he fixed his puppy dog gaze on Geetha. A whimper of a woof thanked her for the final moments of company. The shiver ceased.

That is in 1997. Several years later, Geetha can still feel his motionless paw resting on her hand. Her life changed that day. Dedicating herself to the welfare of animals, she has since established a dog shelter in Kundrathur, a pet hospital and the Voice of Animals Trust in Porur, Chennai.

“Initially, I rescued a few stray dogs and kept them at my house. With time, the number swelled and I had to set up a shelter on my one-acre land in Kundrathur. Now, there are around 90 canines in the shelter. Many of them are elderly, abandoned or disabled. God has given me an opportunity to serve these creatures,” she says while arranging food on trays.

Balancing the trays, Geetha walks to the yard. From far off itself, her furry friends break into a kerfuffle. Shower Geetha with love or first relish the food. Such a quandary they find themselves in. Wagging tails and making playful jumps, the dogs realise they have all the time in the world to do both. “We focus on Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries, and vaccinations to manage stray dog population, prevent rabies, and reduce human-canine conflict. We also aim to provide medical support to the animals. My unfortunate experiences with rescued dogs at pet clinics inspired me to start a non-profit hospital in May 2023,” Geetha recalls.