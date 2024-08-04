Kerala: Kuttiyidom helps kids heal pangs of disaster

MEPPADI : In the relief camp at St Joseph UP School in Meppadi, around sixty kids are finding joy and comfort in each other’s company. Among them, seventeen little ones under the age of five are discovering the magic of playtime.

To help these young survivors heal the trauma of the landslide, the department of women and child development and camp officials have created a vibrant recreational space called ‘Kuttiyidom’ - a classroom transformed into a haven of toys, books, and laughter!

At Kuttiyidom, children are forming new friendships and finding solace in games, drawings, and entertainment activities. With the guidance of dedicated officials and an outpouring of support from NGOs and volunteers, who have generously donated toys and art items, these kids are slowly but surely overcoming their fears and worries. The department has set up Kuttiyidom in almost every relief camp in the area.

According to Sarath Chandran, the district education officer in Wayanad and camp officer at Meppadi St Joseph’s UP School, “Kuttiyidom is a beacon of hope for these children, who have been through so much. By providing a safe space for them to play, learn, and express themselves, we believe they will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.” With every smile and giggle, these children are taking a step towards healing and a brighter future.