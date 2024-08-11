A weaver of stories from heaps of history

Shantanu Basu, a man deeply woven into the fabric of West Bengal’s bureaucratic machinery as the Joint Secretary to the Minority Affairs Department, is far more than just a civil servant. He is a storyteller, a weaver of historical narratives that transport readers to eras long past, bringing to life the triumphs, tragedies, and the raw human emotions that shaped the course of history.

His literary endeavorus, particularly his series of Bengali historical books, have not only garnered critical acclaim but also captured the imagination of readers young and old, becoming a highlight of last year’s Kolkata International Book Fair.

In 2017, Basu’s first foray into historical fiction, “Falta Theke Palassey” (From Falta to Plassey), became an unexpected sensation. The book, rooted in the rich history of Bengal, did more than recount events; it invited readers into the heart of the action. Through his vivid dialogues and immersive storytelling, Basu achieved what many historians strive for but few accomplish — he made history come alive.

For a student, or any reader, to pick up this book was to step back in time, to feel the dust of the battleground, hear the whispered conspiracies, and understand the fervor and fear that gripped those who lived through those turbulent times.

Basu’s passion for history is not newfound. From his childhood, he was an avid reader, losing himself in the stories of kings and conquerors, of battles won and lost, and of the ordinary people whose lives were upended by the forces of history.

But more than just reading, Basu dreamed of creating — of writing books that would do more than educate; they would inspire. His goal was clear: to craft stories that would not just inform readers of the past but would allow them to ‘feel’ it, to understand the emotions and motivations of those who came before us.

“We cannot change our history,” Basu remarks, with the wisdom of someone who has spent years in the company of ancient texts and forgotten tales. “Many writers recount historical events, but I strive to do more. My goal is to enthrall the reader, to make them feel the pulse of that era. That’s why my writing is so dialogue-driven, focusing on the changes and challenges of the time.” His approach has clearly resonated, with readers and critics alike praising the way his characters seem to step off the page and into the reader’s imagination.