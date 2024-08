BENGALURU: For its unique HR strategies and branding initiatives, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has bagged TV-9 Network ‘Leaders of Road Transport Award-2024’ under Best Company of the Year in the country category.

In an award felicitation function held in New Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and Corporate Affairs, presented the award to KSRTC. Dr Nandini Devi K, Director (Personnel & Vigilance) KSRTC received the award.