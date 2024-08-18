Aditya Education Institute students collect 194 tonnes of non-renewable waste for ITC’s WOW initiative

VIJAYAWADA: In a commendable act of social responsibility, students from Aditya Education Institute in Kakinada collected an impressive 1,93,426 kilograms of non-renewable waste, which they handed over to representatives of ITC Limited as part of the company’s ongoing initiative, WOW (Well-being Out of Waste). The swift execution of this effort highlights the students’ commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of natural resources.

The WOW initiative by ITC aims to conserve natural resources by recycling waste paper as raw material for the paper industry, thereby reducing the need for deforestation. The students’ involvement was sparked by their faculty, who educated them on the impact of non-renewable waste and the importance of its collection. The students responded enthusiastically, leading to the substantial waste collection, which was presented to ITC on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Speaking to TNIE, Aditya Schools Director N Sruthi Reddy praised the students’ efforts, emphasising Aditya’s leadership in environmental programmes. She stressed the importance of such initiatives in instilling a sense of responsibility among students towards society and the environment. ITC representatives expressed their pride in the students’ contribution, noting that the 194 tonnes of non-renewable waste collected would help save approximately 3,880 trees that would otherwise be used for paper production.

Aditya Vidya Sansthan Founder Chairman N Sesha Reddy congratulated the Director of Aditya Education Institutions (West Godavari), SV Raghavareddy, along with the Principals, Vice Principals, and the parents of every student who participated in the programme. He highlighted the students’ initiative as a source of inspiration, demonstrating the significant impact young individuals can have on society when guided by the right principles.