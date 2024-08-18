Igniting passion for sports in rural India

MAHARASHTRA : In the quiet village of Dharashiv, nestled in drought-prone Marathwada, a quiet revolution is brewing. It’s not a political uprising nor a social movement, but something subtler – yet equally powerful. At the helm of this change is Aniruddha Dhange, a forest officer from Raigad, who has taken upon himself the task of reviving sports literacy.

Aniruddha’s roots trace back to a family deeply intertwined with India’s service ethos. His father was an agriculture officer, while his grandfather, a former soldier in the Indian army, excelled in chess and cricket. From a young age, Aniruddha was captivated by stories of his grandfather’s prowess on the chessboard and the cricket pitch, igniting a passion for sports that would come to define his life’s mission.

Growing up in a rural, drought-stricken land, Aniruddha witnessed firsthand the stark realities of life – where survival often trumped ambition, and dreams were tethered to the harsh land. Yet, he found solace and inspiration in sports, particularly in the grand spectacle of the Olympics. The turning point came in 1996 when young Aniruddha watched the Atlanta Olympics on Doordarshan. The sight of Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer, lighting the Olympic torch, his hand visibly shaking, left an indelible mark on the young mind.

From then on, Aniruddha’s curiosity about sports knew no bounds. He devoured every bit of information he could find about Olympic games, even those in which no Indian athlete was competing. His thirst for knowledge extended beyond the playing fields; he wanted to understand the intricacies of each sport, their rules, strategies, and history. Yet, in his small village, there were few who shared his enthusiasm or even understood his interest.

As he grew older, Aniruddha realised that his passion for sports could serve a greater purpose. “While we’ve made great strides in Olympic games, our knowledge about various sports is still poor,” he says. “As a nation, we need to start understanding the nitty-gritty and basic rules of sports. Only then can we develop a genuine interest and excel.”

Driven by this conviction, Aniruddha began spreading sports literacy, initially in small ways. He would share his knowledge with friends and neighbours, explaining the rules of different sports and discussing the finer details of Olympic events. But it wasn’t until the digital revolution that Aniruddha found a way to amplify his voice.