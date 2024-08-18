Kumudavalli's unique tradition: Donating to library as dowry at engagements

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In Kumudavalli village, West Godavari district, residents observe a unique tradition: they donate to the local library when a family member gets engaged. This practice, known locally as “library dowry,” has been in place for decades and reflects the village’s deep-rooted respect for knowledge and education.

Kumudavalli, located 3 km from Bhimavaram city, is home to the historic Sri Veeresalingam Kavi Samajam Library. Founded in 1897 by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu, the library has become a symbol of cultural and educational pride for the village. The library, which began in a small hut with just 50 books, now houses over 17,000 volumes and plays a vital role in the community.

Library Secretary Bhupathiraju Nagendra Varma highlighted that villagers even remove their footwear before entering the library, treating it with the same reverence as a temple.

He shared TNIE about the back history of library stating that, Padrangi Chinna Maraju, a resident of Kumudavalli village, owned a collection of 50 books around 1890, which he entrusted to Bhupathiraju Lachiraju, a farmer, with the request to establish a library. While, Lachiraju took up the responsibility, encouraging fellow villagers to engage in reading. His son, Bhupathiraju Tirupati Raju, was deeply inspired by this initiative, becoming passionate about reading and learning extensively about the freedom struggle.

Recognising the power of knowledge, Raju wanted to share this wisdom with his community, so he set up a small hut to house the books, making them accessible to everyone. This initiative sparked a growing interest in the library, motivating many villagers to actively participate in the freedom movement. In a further commitment to the cause, Tirupati Raju donated one acre of his land to fund the construction of a proper library building and to expand its collection.

Throughout its 127-year history, the library has played a significant role during India’s freedom movement, inspiring 24 youths from Kumudavalli to participate and even go to jail between 1925 and 1942. Post-independence, the library became a hub for promoting literacy, women’s education, widow remarriages, and other social causes.

The library has also witnessed significant milestones, including its silver jubilee in 1921, golden jubilee in 1947, diamond jubilee in 1973, and centenary celebrations in 1997.