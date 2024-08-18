New DGP Yogesh outlines priorities, plans for Odisha police

A day after taking charge as new Director General of Police (DGP), Yogesh Bahadur Khurania visited Puri and offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath temple on Saturday. He spoke to Asish Mehta about the new police battalion to be raised in the temple town, his priorities and the roadmap ahead for the state police force.
When will the new battalion be raised in Puri?
The new battalion for Shree Jagannath temple and its proximity has already been sanctioned and authorised by the state government. Our efforts will be to raise and deploy it in the shortest possible time. It will have around 1,083 police personnel. Formalities like where the manpower will be sourced from and name of the battalion would soon be decided. This new battalion will remain under the control of Puri SP and fast-paced efforts will be made to make it functional.
Union Home minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting on LWE next week.
Director Intelligence and his operational team will give a presentation on Sunday on the current Naxal situation in Odisha. We will closely look at the situation and further steps will be initiated accordingly.
What will be your top priorities as DGP?
The top priorities will be to maintain law and order, prevent and detect crimes, emphasis to people belonging to the weaker sections of the society and offences against women and children.
Cyber crime has witnessed a spurt, how do you plan to deal with it?
Odisha Police has reached a certain level and attempts will be made to further enhance its skills to deal with cyber crime more effectively. Steps will be taken for capacity building of the force and develop infrastructure including procuring advanced equipment, set up cyber police stations in all the districts and train the manpower with requisite skills.
How are you familiarising yourself with the new responsibility?
I am taking a review from all the branches of the state police headquarters. On the day, I held a meeting with IGs, DIGs and SPs to know about the law and order situation in their respective districts. I offered the police officers certain suggestions too.
DGP holds meeting
DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Saturday held a meeting via video conferencing with IGs, DIGs and SPs and directed them to promptly dispose of the grievances of people. “During the meeting, the DGP focused on grievance redressal of the citizens. In some instances, grievance redressal is not done on a timely manner and he directed police officers to inquire into petitions and take necessary action,” said a senior officer. Khurania also stressed on the need to raise conviction rate.