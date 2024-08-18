Tribal engineer's heroic efforts to educate children in rural Vellore

VELLORE: Ulaganathan Vellimuthu is no Che Guevara, and his two-wheeler is no La Poderosa II, but the motorcycle plays a vital role in both their lives. If the bike trip through the length and breadth of South America had transformed the Argentine into a Marxist revolutionary, the short trips taken by 23-year-old Vellimuthu on his humble Hero Honda to and from the government school at Yelandhapur, with students riding pillion, is transforming the lives of many tribal children.

The pain of struggle, depravation, sacrifice and the value of education; Vellimuthu, an engineering graduate hailing from Malayali tribal community, knows everything, for he had been through them all.Born in Thoni Oor, Jharthankollai on Jawadhu hills in Anaicut taluk of Vellore district, the first blow in his life came at the tender age of two when he lost his father to illness, plunging the entire family into financial darkness.

Later, his brother had to drop out of school as they were unable to make ends meet with the meagre wage his mother received working as a daily wage labourer. Though the financial distress was severe, the mother-brother duo ensured Vellimuthu, who was enrolled in a government school in Pernampet and residing in a hostel for Scheduled Tribe students, continued his studies.

“I studied with the help of scholarships and completed my engineering course at a college in Tiruchy. That would not have been possible if my brother had not chipped in to run my family,” says a teary-eyed Vellimuthu, who is the first graduate of his family.

The studies, too, were not a cakewalk for him, as he did his entire schooling in Tamil medium. “The transition into English medium in college was itself a big challenge. I was in no mood to give up. I used to study the same chapter again and again until late in the night, sometimes till 2 am, and managed to complete the course without any arrears,” he says with pride glowing in his eyes.