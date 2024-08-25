Eagle-eye perception of nature

COIMBATORE: Nature has always held the power to quieten souls. While some let the silence engulf them, S Chandrasekaran finds the wildlife surrounding him a never-ending source of wonder and knowledge.

Celebrating the nuances of nature for him stretches beyond elephant ears and bird whistles. His greatest asset is the golden pair of immense knowledge and rich experience, about tigers, birds, and elephants, as well as the landscape of Tamil Nadu. He is a freelance naturalist with a multitude of métiers such as vulture research and writing.

At 68, Chandrasekaran still holds to his first inspiration which was books on nature by famed Tamil scholar V Kalyanasundaram and the real-life experiences of Philo Irudayanath, a teacher and writer. The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve piqued his interest during his school and early college days.

He started his career as a clerk at the Central Bank of India after completing his undergraduate degree and retired as Chief Manager. He joined as a member of the Madras Naturalist Society while working at the bank in Chennai. His first bird research experience was in Senjikottai (Gingee) of Tiruvannamalai district about the Yellow-throated bulbul, which was funded by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) under T Koneri Rao of MNS. “In 1986, I was transferred to Mumbai, which gave me the opportunity to work closely with the BNHS and learning from stalwarts like Dr Robert Grubh and JC Daniel. I learned about flamingos and waders that thrived near the Dativare coast in Mumbai. I also did a study on the relation between monsoon flora and animals at Borivali National Park,” said Chandrasekaran, reminiscing his past.

He was then transferred between 1994 and 2003 to different places namely, Manjoor in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Kollam in Kerala. He always spent his holidays and leisure time doing studies such as a survey of raptors in Southern Nilgiris, a bird survey of the Coimbatore Division and identifying Important Bird Area (IBA) sites in Kollam district.