Extra mile for a greener morrow

TIRUCHY: In the heart of Southern Railway’s Golden Rock workshop in Ponmalai, where the hum of machinery and the clang of tools are a daily rhythm, a technician’s hands tell a story of transformation that extends far beyond the mechanical world. KC Neelamegam, a senior technician, whose hands are accustomed to greasing machinery and handling railway spare parts, are equally skilled at nurturing the earth. Since 1989, Neelamegam has been using his break hours and holidays to organise workshops and plantation drives.

During the break, with pots of water carefully balanced on his bike, he traverses the city, ensuring that his green offspring receive the nourishment they need to grow and flourish. Often referred to as ‘Tiruchy’s green warrior’, Neelamegam has planted over 3,000 saplings at various places in Tiruchy which have grown into big trees. The green warrior never misses a chance to spread awareness on protecting the environment by conducting workshops in most of the educational institutions in the district.

“I never fix a target; I continue planting as many saplings as possible. Earlier, I used to do all of this alone but over the years many residents are supporting me by watering the saplings planted near their homes and joining my plantation drives,” he says with a sense of accomplishment.

On the day of his wedding ceremony, in 1997, he displayed his care for nature by distributing various saplings, and seeds for setting up a kitchen garden as a gift to guests, who attended his function. Even now, Neelamegam has not changed his routine and continues his plantation drives, promotion of cloth bags, and workshops on the importance of eco-friendly measures. He is not just limiting his efforts to the plantation drive but is also actively promoting native plants. If he is invited to a wedding, or any other event, he would distribute saplings and seeds for setting up a kitchen garden, in a cloth bag as a gift.