Knowledge on Wheels

JHARKHAND : The Mobile Agricultural School and Services (MASS), in partnership with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) under the Union Ministry of Agriculture, has been revolutionising agricultural education in Jharkhand. Since its inception in 2006, this innovative initiative has been taking modern cultivation techniques directly to farmers through converted buses that serve as mobile classrooms. By delivering audio-visual documentaries right to the doorstep of rural communities, MASS has become a beacon of agricultural knowledge in the remote areas of Jharkhand.

To date, MASS has trained over 4,50,000 individuals, reaching nearly every Panchayat across the state. This remarkable achievement stems from a concept birthed by its founder, Secretary Vijay Bharat, a Post Graduate in Agriculture. Bharat’s vision was realized in 2006 when he transformed a full-size bus into a fully-equipped training facility. This bus was outfitted with essential amenities, including a laptop, short films on the cultivation of various crops, a projector, and a screen — everything needed to provide comprehensive training to farmers.

MASS represents a pioneering approach in India where the training facility itself travels to the farmers’ doorsteps. This unique model quickly captured the attention of stakeholders. Initially launched with a single bus, the project has now expanded to a fleet of four buses, each operating in different regions of the state.

Bharat initially envisioned setting up agricultural schools in each Panchayat in Jharkhand. However, facing challenges in executing this idea, he adapted the concept into a mobile training center housed in a bus. This innovation allowed the programme to reach villages directly and provide hands-on training.

“The bus accommodates 50 farmers at a time, showing short films on various topics. We can train two batches of farmers per day, considering the necessary preparations and formalities before each session,” Bharat said. In addition to imparting knowledge on modern cultivation techniques, the programme addresses farmers’ queries by visiting the fields themselves.

MASS focuses on the transfer of technology, especially in high-yield and high-value vegetable cultivation, fruit orchards, oyster mushroom production, vermi-composting, and organic crop production. The programme aims to offer practical learning experiences that farmers can replicate in their fields. The initiative remains as relevant today as ever, continuing to attract significant participation wherever it goes.