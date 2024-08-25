Pursuit of happiness

UTTARAKHAND : Born in 1966 to Virendra Singh Rawat and Jasoda Devi in a humble home, Madan Singh Rawat’s early life was marked by the shadow of poverty. However, he was nurtured by the strength and determination of his family. But when Madan completed 10th grade, his life was bogged down by loss — the untimely death of his father. Suddenly, the responsibility of supporting three younger siblings fell upon his little shoulders. The devastation, while heart-wrenching, ignited in him an unyielding resolve to overcome the circumstances thrust upon him.

Guptkashi, a small village in the Ukhimath block, is where Madan’s story begins. The village, a modest area of 24.62 hectares, was not enough to hold back his ambitions. In 1982, driven by the desire to carve out a better future, Madan set off for Delhi. It was a journey fraught with uncertainty, but his determination to succeed gave him the strength to venture into the unknown.

In Delhi, Madan’s maternal uncle, Bachan Singh Negi, who had always been a pillar of support for the family, arranged for him to work as a helper on a tourist bus. The work was tough, and the city’s unforgiving pace was daunting, but Madan saw this as an opportunity rather than a hardship. Under the guidance of Padam Singh, the bus driver, Madan began learning the intricacies of driving, a skill that would later become pivotal in his life.

Madan recalls those days with a mixture of nostalgia and pride: “In Delhi, Padam taught me how to drive, and I started working as a conductor on the bus. Slowly, I became proficient in driving and understood the technical aspects of it.”

However, his grandparents back home had other ideas. They urged Padam to persuade Madan to return to their village and open a small tea or pan shack along the pilgrimage route to Kedarnath, where they believed business would thrive. But Madan was determined to push beyond the boundaries of what was expected of him. While working as a bus conductor, he realised that his modest income wouldn’t be enough to fulfil his dreams.

He began selling children’s toys on the footpaths of Karol Bagh’s Ajmal Khan Road in the evenings, buying toys worth Rs 400 and selling them for Rs 600. This side business not only supplemented his income but also instilled in him the seeds of entrepreneurship.