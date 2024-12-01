Homemaker leads the way in turning waste into masterpieces

VIJAYAWADA: For 55-year-old Nadakuduru Sujatha, art began as a hobby to keep her mind engaged and free from idleness. Over time, her work gained significant recognition, transforming her passion into a pursuit that has brought her both national acclaim and international recognition.

A homemaker from Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada, Sujatha is celebrated for her unique artistic creations that reflect her love for her country. She specialises in transforming small, discarded objects, such as eggshells, into stunning masterpieces.

Sujatha is particularly known for painting national anthems, patriotic songs, and national symbols on tiny canvases. Her remarkable achievements include multiple awards and breaking international records, proving that creativity knows no limits. Her inspiring journey — from homemaker to accomplished artist — has encouraged many women to follow their passions and accomplish extraordinary things.

Speaking to TNIE, Sujatha shared, “I’ve been passionate about art since childhood. I dislike being idle, so I dedicate my free time to honing my craft. To date, I’ve created over 200 designs.”

Born to Ankaraju and Dhana Lakshmi from Paladugu village, Sujatha also loves essay writing and enjoys collecting rare items like coins and stamps. She often gifts her artwork for special occasions, adding a personal touch to her creations.