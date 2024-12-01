Shattering stereotypes, Margret shows the way

SAMBALPUR: For many young women living in villages surrounding the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, taking up the job of a driver may sound unconventional. But for Margret Baru, it was an opportunity to become independent. The 21-year-old woman is the first woman safari driver, not just in the sanctuary but all other sanctuaries in the state.
Margret belongs to Christianpada, a quaint village on the periphery of Debrigarh sanctuary. Financial hardships at home forced her to discontinue education after passing the matriculation. So when the Forest department advertised to hire women in various job roles at the sanctuary, she saw a scope to eke out living and support her family income.
The decision to join as a safari driver was met with skepticism from her family but Margret’s resolve remained unchanged.
After six months of rigorous training, which included mastering driving, vehicle maintenance and practical experience navigating jungle roads, Margret joined her job at the sanctuary in January this year. She is now one of the 13 safari drivers at Debrigarh, and the only woman among them. Yet, this distinction doesn’t grant her any special privileges.
Margret’s responsibilities mirror those of her male counterparts. Her day begins at 6 am and involves washing and maintaining the safari vehicles followed by at least four safari trips daily through the sanctuary’s diverse landscapes with tourists till 6 pm.
Despite her demanding schedule, Margret finds immense pride in her work. “The jungle roads have taught me patience and resilience. Every day is a new adventure, and I feel empowered and more confident to be able to support my family while doing something I love,” she said.
Margret earns a monthly salary of Rs 13,000, the same as her male colleagues. For her, financial independence is a significant step towards supporting her family and inspiring young girls in her community. Many girls who once hesitated to dream beyond traditional roles now look up to her as a role model.
And Margret is not the only one breaking stereotypes at the sanctuary. Her roommate and fellow villager, 24-year-old Sangeeta Sikra is the first female eco-guide at Debrigarh.
Sangeeta earns Rs 14,000 per month from her role. Both of them share a quarter at Debrigarh and once in a fortnight or as required, visit their families at Christianpada which is one among the nine villages formed into eco-development committees for management of ecotourism activities here.
DFO (wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said there are 30 women engaged in the sanctuary in different roles but Margret and Sangeeta are the first women to take the role of a safari driver and an ecoguide.
“Their dedication is commendable and we would be happy to see more such young women coming forward for such unconventional roles in the future,” she said.