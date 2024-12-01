Shattering stereotypes, Margret shows the way

SAMBALPUR: For many young women living in villages surrounding the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, taking up the job of a driver may sound unconventional. But for Margret Baru, it was an opportunity to become independent. The 21-year-old woman is the first woman safari driver, not just in the sanctuary but all other sanctuaries in the state.

Margret belongs to Christianpada, a quaint village on the periphery of Debrigarh sanctuary. Financial hardships at home forced her to discontinue education after passing the matriculation. So when the Forest department advertised to hire women in various job roles at the sanctuary, she saw a scope to eke out living and support her family income.

The decision to join as a safari driver was met with skepticism from her family but Margret’s resolve remained unchanged.

After six months of rigorous training, which included mastering driving, vehicle maintenance and practical experience navigating jungle roads, Margret joined her job at the sanctuary in January this year. She is now one of the 13 safari drivers at Debrigarh, and the only woman among them. Yet, this distinction doesn’t grant her any special privileges.

Margret’s responsibilities mirror those of her male counterparts. Her day begins at 6 am and involves washing and maintaining the safari vehicles followed by at least four safari trips daily through the sanctuary’s diverse landscapes with tourists till 6 pm.