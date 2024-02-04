Lone mother’s cap full of quail feathers

PERAMBALUR: On a piece of land measuring six cents on Arumadal section road lies a farm which is home to thousands of quails. M Selvarani rushes in every time the covey lets out a wave of squawks. For the 55-year-old widow from Gandhi Nagar in Perambalur who fought against all odds and transformed her life from a daily wage worker to a proud owner of a quail farm, life revolves around the birds.

Selvarani’s late husband Muthuswamy had been an alcoholic and an inconsistent worker, leaving her with no choice but to become a daily wager to support her kids Prabhu, Nitya and Nathiya in completing their education. After her husband’s death in January 2020, in a bid to fight poverty, Selvarani with the help of her son, started quail farming with a few chicks she purchased.

“I worked as a daily wage worker for more than five years without my husband’s help. After my daughter’s wedding and my husband’s death, I was depressed. So, I chose quail farming, learned about it and started my own farm. Here I make a profit of around Rs 40,000 per month excluding all other expenses. I sell one-day-old chicks for Rs 7-8, two adult birds are sold for Rs 90-100. All that apart, I also sell a dozen quail eggs for Rs 50. Our exclusive quail egg paniyaram sells for Rs 30 per stick,” she says.

She doesn’t find maintaining a quail farm messy. “Quail farming is a low-cost venture that requires little investment and manpower. Its maintenance cost is very low, and it is easy to manage. There is no need to construct large, investment -heavy sheds for rearing. So, I chose this profession,” she adds.

“The quail farm, operated simply using a cage and an incubator system is proof of how easy and cost-effective it is. I maintain a balanced 1:3 male-female ratio for optimal egg production and hatching, ensuring a steady supply of chicks and eggs. This ratio helps increase the hatching percentage of eggs. As quails mature faster than any other bird and they lay eggs in six to seven weeks, the egg-laying rate is quite high, reaching up to 280 eggs per year. As they lay eggs only in the evening it should be collected quickly because there are high chances of them getting damaged by other quails,” Selvarani says.

“Many people buy and eat quail eggs these days. Some parents give them to their children as well. Both quail eggs and meat are delicious and healthy compared to other varieties. Quail eggs are also high in protein, phosphorus, and iron,” she adds.

Selvarani’s son Prabhu is very proud of her achievement of fighting against all odds and setting up her own business. “My mother took great pains to educate us. This is why I have a good job today. Now, she is living a peaceful life working as a quail farmer. The fact brings much happiness not only to my sisters but to me as well. Our mother’s perseverance not only surprised us but also has inspired us.”

“Quail meat is more nutritious than country chicken and it tastes good too. It is something that we eat on a regular basis as well,” he says smiling.