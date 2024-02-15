Two Indian professors elected as international members of US National Academy of Engineering

Two Indian professors have been elected as international members of the prestigious United States National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

The two professors are Professor Aniruddha Bhalachandra Pandit, vice chancellor and UGC Professor, Chemical Engineering, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and Professor Raman Sujith, Chair professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Professor Sujith earned the honour according to the National Academy of Engineering website "for applications of dynamical systems theory to the understanding and control of instabilities in engineering systems".

He is the second Indian after Dr BN Suresh, ex-director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, to be elected to the Aerospace Section of the National Academy of Engineering.

Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor Sujith's senior at IIT-Madras, was the first IIT professor to be elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Professor Jhunjhunwala is currently President of IIT Madras Research Park and Incubation Cell.