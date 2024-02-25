Tamil Nadu: Godsent green warrior for Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI : Concrete skyscrapers and smoke from industries are what you would get to see from an aerial view of any city. Rarely would you come across green patches. As cities provide shelter to industries, green cover is disappearing every passing day.

Unlike the rest, D Mohandass Samuel, a public prosecutor, could not watch his city lose its greenery and took it upon himself to plant trees every Sunday. He believes that doing good for mankind is akin to seeking God’s blessings, and has been chasing his dream to make the port city a green hub since 2017.

This initiative, which began with a group of volunteers headed by Samuel planting saplings, took shape as ‘All Can Trust’ campaign, adding more volunteers interested in afforestation. Green volunteers have now successfully crossed 300 weeks of planting tree saplings.

“As a kid, I used to plant saplings in my garden and it always amazed me to watch little seedlings grow into mature trees,” Mohandass reminisces about his childhood.

“Thoothukudi is heavily polluted with emissions of noxious gases due to factories located on the outskirts. The vehicular movements at VO Chidambaranar Port just adds to the burden.” Stating these to be a source of employment, he said employment will only be possible if there is an ecosystem rich in biodiversity that is healthy enough to sustain mankind. “For this, we work so that people can breathe fresh air,” he added.

Several trees have withered in the last decade due to extreme weather conditions and recurring water scarcity. The drive is not just limited to planting, but also comes with a lot of nurturing and protecting it from water shortage, heat and cattle grazing. Volunteers have devised rules while planting tree saplings and try to avoid planting seedlings on roadside with electricity poles. They also protect every tree sapling with an iron tree guard to ensure its safety from animals. The tree saplings are planted in front of a house, who assures us to water them regularly.