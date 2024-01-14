 Living history: Marlawai’s tribute to Haimendorfs’ legacy

According to the Royal Anthropological Institute (RAI) of Great Britain and Ireland, as Christoph owned a Third Reich (Nazi Germany) passport while World War II was underway, he was arrested by the authorities and confined to the Hyderabad state. However, he was able to undertake some of his best fieldwork among such groups as the Chenchus, Reddis and Raj Gonds. Many of the tribal populations that Haimendorf researched at this time were little known and poorly described, it added.