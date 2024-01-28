Social service is Kadapa man’s passion

VIJAYAWADA : Busireddy Siva Narayana Reddy, commonly referred to as BS Narayana Reddy, is widely recognised across the Prakasam-Kadapa districts’ border areas, including Giddalur, Badvel, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, and Obulapuram, for his tireless dedication to serving the underprivileged. Drawing inspiration from his renowned ancestor, ‘Kasi Nayana,’ celebrated for his spiritual and social contributions in the region, BS has committed his life to embodying humanitarian values.
Born into a middle-class agricultural family to Busireddy Pulla Reddy and Venkatamma in Middela village of Kasi Nayana mandal, Kadapa district, BS developed a profound affinity for nature and farming. Despite initial aspirations for academic success, BS forged his own path by prioritising service to both nature and humanity. Following his BA graduation, he pursued a Hindi-’Praveena’ degree in Agra, akin to BEd, with the aim of becoming a Hindi teacher. Upon returning home, he established the ‘Adarsh Residential School,’ offering free education to all students, financed through loans and personal sacrifices, including the relinquishment of family agricultural land shares.
Resisting societal pressures for marrriage, BS embraced a celibate lifestyle, mirroring the spiritual journey Kasi Nayana.
Influenced by his, BS dedicated himself to social service and environmental conservation, championing causes aimed at nurturing future generations with ethical values. Encouraged by IPS Officer VC Sajjanar, BS delved into ‘Art of Living’ practices, eventually becoming a Yoga guru and organising camps throughout the region. He also promoted zero budget farming and nature farming,’ advocating for sustainable agricultural practices among local farmers.
Despite battling a severe bout of COVID-19, BS swiftly resumed his service initiatives, conducting free yoga sessions, providing medical aid, and distributing essential supplies to those in need. Recognised by over 35 NGOs, he has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious ‘Best Social Serviceman-2023’ award from Manam NGO and an honorary doctorate for his unwavering commitment to selfless service from a Nigerian-based organisation.
BS’s philanthropic endeavors extend beyond mere recognition, as he continues to impact lives through his actions, providing educational support, healthcare assistance, and essential resources to marginalised communities. Grateful for the support of generous donors and guided by a sense of duty to uplift society, BS remains steadfast in his mission to cultivate a compassionate and environmentally conscious citizenry.