Social service is Kadapa man’s passion

VIJAYAWADA : Busireddy Siva Narayana Reddy, commonly referred to as BS Narayana Reddy, is widely recognised across the Prakasam-Kadapa districts’ border areas, including Giddalur, Badvel, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, and Obulapuram, for his tireless dedication to serving the underprivileged. Drawing inspiration from his renowned ancestor, ‘Kasi Nayana,’ celebrated for his spiritual and social contributions in the region, BS has committed his life to embodying humanitarian values.

Born into a middle-class agricultural family to Busireddy Pulla Reddy and Venkatamma in Middela village of Kasi Nayana mandal, Kadapa district, BS developed a profound affinity for nature and farming. Despite initial aspirations for academic success, BS forged his own path by prioritising service to both nature and humanity. Following his BA graduation, he pursued a Hindi-’Praveena’ degree in Agra, akin to BEd, with the aim of becoming a Hindi teacher. Upon returning home, he established the ‘Adarsh Residential School,’ offering free education to all students, financed through loans and personal sacrifices, including the relinquishment of family agricultural land shares.

Resisting societal pressures for marrriage, BS embraced a celibate lifestyle, mirroring the spiritual journey Kasi Nayana.

Influenced by his, BS dedicated himself to social service and environmental conservation, championing causes aimed at nurturing future generations with ethical values. Encouraged by IPS Officer VC Sajjanar, BS delved into ‘Art of Living’ practices, eventually becoming a Yoga guru and organising camps throughout the region. He also promoted zero budget farming and nature farming,’ advocating for sustainable agricultural practices among local farmers.