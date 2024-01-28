Vizag girl’s unique storytelling style wins accolades

VISAKHAPATNAM : Dhruvika Aaryana, a 10-year-old student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Visakhapatnam, has captured wide attention for her exceptional storytelling abilities, a skill nurtured since early childhood through bedtime stories narrated by her mother. With the gentle cadence of her mother’s voice weaving tales before bedtime, Dhruvika’s journey into the world of storytelling began. This simple yet profound tradition instilled in her a love for narratives, sparking her imagination and shaping her unique storytelling style.
Recently, Dhruvika’s storytelling prowess gained wider recognition as she clinched the top spot at the ITC Classmate All-Rounder Contest in the junior category. Her journey to success extends beyond this recent triumph. She secured the second prize in the English Champ junior competition, organised by LEAD, an Ed-Tech company specialising in educational solutions for schools.
Dhruvika, who participated in the ITC Classmate All-Rounder Contest held in New Delhi earlier this month, showcased her diverse talents by incorporating singing, rapping and art into her storytelling presentation. Introducing herself with a self-penned rap, she shared glimpses of her upbringing, revealing her early exposure to storytelling from her mother.
“Since she was a year-old and until recently, I used to narrate stories to her during bedtime. But now, she started reading books before bedtime, and she is very passionate about storytelling,” reminisced her mother Shimpy Kumari.
Despite facing setbacks, such as a disappointing performance in her first storytelling competition at the age of 4, Dhruvika’s determination only grew stronger. “That did not stop her from continuing her passion; instead, she grew more interested in it,” Kumari revealed.
While narrating stories, Dhruvika infuses her narratives with snippets of songs from films, adding an engaging dimension to her tales. While she initially relied on stories from books or those taught by her mother, she has recently begun crafting her own stories, drawing inspiration from her travels and personal experiences.
Fluent in English, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali, Dhruvika’s linguistic abilities defy the notion that exposure to multiple languages can confuse a child. “Our diverse linguistic background may have contributed to Dhruvika’s rich vocabulary and eloquence in speeches and storytelling,” she added.