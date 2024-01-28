Vizag girl’s unique storytelling style wins accolades

Dhruvika, who participated in the ITC Classmate All-Rounder Contest held in New Delhi earlier this month, showcased her diverse talents by incorporating singing, rapping and art into her storytelling presentation. Introducing herself with a self-penned rap, she shared glimpses of her upbringing, revealing her early exposure to storytelling from her mother.

“Since she was a year-old and until recently, I used to narrate stories to her during bedtime. But now, she started reading books before bedtime, and she is very passionate about storytelling,” reminisced her mother Shimpy Kumari.

Despite facing setbacks, such as a disappointing performance in her first storytelling competition at the age of 4, Dhruvika’s determination only grew stronger. “That did not stop her from continuing her passion; instead, she grew more interested in it,” Kumari revealed.