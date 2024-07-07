Rajasthanio woman's selfless milk donations transform lives of thousands of Infants

RAJASTHAN : In the bustling city of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, dubbed the Manchester of Rajasthan, Raksha Jain has set a record that transcends ordinary achievements. Raksha has breastfed countless newborns who couldn’t receive their biological mothers’ milk for various reasons, giving them a precious chance at life. Her incredible act has earned her comparisons to historical maternal figures like Yashoda and Panna Dhai, and her name now shines in golden letters in the India Book of Records.

Raksha, an electrotherapist by profession and a mother of two, has become a beacon of hope for thousands of children in Bhilwara and its neighbouring cities. Following her first delivery, she donated 54 liters of milk to Anchal Mother Milk Bank from June 2018 to 2019. After her second delivery, she donated an astonishing 106.81 liters of milk from February 15 to November 14, 2023. Her total contribution of 160.81 liters provided over 5,000 milk feeds to children in need.

Raksha’s journey began out of both necessity and compassion. After giving birth to her son on June 17, 2018, she struggled to produce milk for three days, a distressing situation that led her to seek help from Anchal Mother Milk Bank at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Inspired by the assistance she received, Raksha vowed to help other children facing similar challenges. “When I couldn’t produce milk, my family was very worried. We had never experienced such a thing before. The milk from Anchal Mother Milk Bank saved my child. Realizing that another mother’s donation helped my baby, I prayed to God to give me enough milk to help others.”

Her prayers were answered. Raksha began producing an abundant supply of milk, which she chose to donate rather than let go to waste. Despite advice to take medication to dry up her milk, Raksha decided to endure the physical pain and continue donating. “Donating milk sounds noble, but it was painful. My breasts would become stiff, and I had to express the milk regularly. But I thought, if another mother’s milk saved my child, why not give my milk to those who need it?”

Raksha started donating milk regularly from June 20, 2018, often donating up to a liter in one sitting. The records at the Mother Milk Bank meticulously document her donations. She would visit the bank daily after feeding her child, feeling a deep sense of fulfillment in helping countless children who otherwise might have faced malnutrition.