Velmurugan's story stands out in this competitive world

CHENNAI: The musty scent of old books wafts through the air as the students’ fingers wander through the braille texts in a tranquil library. The silence is palpable, broken only by the occasional rustle of pages or soft murmurs of comprehension, as they await the gentle guidance of their instructor’s voice. Something that enchants them, weaving a spell of discovery and wonder.

For nine long years, R Velmurugan, a visually impaired teacher, has struggled to pass the PG Teachers’ Recruitment Board examination. Velmurugan, who is now a postgraduate history teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Sivakalai, Thoothukudi is now paying it forward by guiding blind students at the Braille section of the Anna Centenary Library, helping them crack competitive examinations and pursue their academic goals.

The library is the very place he frequented for all these years before passing the examination and being appointed as a history teacher two years ago. He conducts special guidance classes for the visually challenged students in the Anna Centenary Library.

Despite his remarkable achievement, Velmurugan’s blindness becomes a hurdle to his career as his teachings are always found under multiple layers of scrutiny. He has to prove himself at different levels as the performance of his students is directly linked with his visual challenge. Despite the scrutiny, he says, these have been the happiest two years of his life. “When you are disabled, all you want is to ensure that you can take care of yourself. Having a stable job is an important part of that,” he says.

Velmurugan’s inspiring journey to become a teacher was far from easy. Born to agricultural labourers in Usarathu Kudiyirupu in Thoothukudi district, he joined class 1 only when he was nine years old. Before enrolling in the BA History program at Pachaiyappa’s College in 2009-10, he attended various schools for disabled persons in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, and Palayamkottai.