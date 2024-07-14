A little care goes a long way

MADURAI: Nestled among the residential settlements in Anna Nagar in Madurai, a pastel-hued building that houses a physiotherapy clinic tends to blend into the background, unassuming, not proclaiming out loud to the world its groundbreaking accomplishment.

As you make your way inside, you will be greeted by a trans person receptionist, while another trans person employed as a worker, tirelessly sweeps the clinic floor. Established a couple of weeks ago, it is the country’s first physiotherapy clinic offering aesthetic treatments, founded, funded, and run by a trans woman; a concrete precedent set by the sheer determination of one person and her unwavering commitment to care a little bit more.

Dr Solu, the founder of Ralux Clinic, which she named after her mother Rama Lakshmi, says aesthetic care treatments are beyond the means of all but the affluent, making it challenging to access for trans persons, who require them the most, owing to the physiological changes they had to undergo. Purely a result of their hormonal changes, many trans persons suffer from baldness, she says, and access to treatments like hair rejuvenation often turns into a financial burden many cannot afford.

“Trans persons typically seek hair removal treatment,” Solu says, “for which most private clinics demand Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Hair rejuvenation treatments cost around several thousand rupees. Besides, many clinics charge a hefty sum for treating trans persons who seek treatment for blackened skin.” She obtained a personal loan to procure equipment like a laser treatment machine from Korea, so she can offer the treatments such as laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation at an affordable cost. Strewn with discriminations and obstacles, Solu’s journey of self-discovery has largely shaped her subsequent life choices, yet the path she had crossed was also punctuated by instances of kindness, with a person willing to lend her a helping hand, another standing by her side advocating for her choices.

One among seven children, Solu was born as Solairaj to farmer Selvaraj and Rama Lakshmi in Sattur town in Virudhunagar district. On the verge of completing school education, Solairaj had developed a strong connection to feminine qualities, leading to familial and societal misunderstandings. Rama Lakshmi stood as a pillar of support throughout, and with her help, Solairaj went to Coimbatore, undertaking a journey of transformation.

In 2009, despite counsel from peers in the transgender community not to discontinue education, she says she went back home to undergo gender- affirming surgery, leading to a strain in the family relationship.

“Eventually, seeking support from friends in Bengaluru’s transgender community, I underwent surgery and adopted the name Solu,” she says. The transformation, she believes, had brought her a sense of liberation. Yet, financial challenges arose, leading to experiences of harassment and unwanted advances. “With guidance from fellow transgender individuals, I focused on my studies again,” she recounts. Her career in physiotherapy began with a graduation from PPG College of Physiotherapy in Coimbatore. Though she had to face discrimination and financial hardships, both during enrolment and on several instances throughout the course of the programme, she punctuated the experience by becoming the gold medallist of her batch. However, she was not invited to her graduation ceremony, a stark reminder of the challenges she faced.