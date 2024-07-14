An angel from the Sundarbans

WEST BENGAL: In the heart of the Sundarbans, a region known for its dense mangrove forests and remote villages, Anshuman Das has emerged as a beacon of hope and transformation. The founder and director of Sabuj Sangha, an NGO dedicated to improving health, education, and women’s empowerment, Das has expanded his organization’s reach to four additional districts in West Bengal, touching countless lives along the way.

Anshuman Das’s story is one of personal loss and profound resilience. Hailing from a middle-class farming family in the Sundarbans, Das was deeply affected by the death of his mother, who succumbed to illness due to the lack of adequate medical facilities in their village. This tragedy ignited a burning desire within him to ensure that no other family in his community would have to endure such a loss due to inadequate healthcare.

Driven by this mission, Das founded Sabuj Sangha with a vision to provide holistic healthcare solutions within the Sundarbans, eliminating the need for villagers to travel to cities for treatment. His empathetic understanding of the villagers’ struggles, rooted in his own experiences growing up in a farming family, fueled his commitment. Even as a child, Das was known for his willingness to assist those in medical need, often helping villagers access local nursing homes and personally tending to patients.