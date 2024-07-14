Flexing muscle: This 30-year-old is on a quest to bodybuilding excellence

KHAMMAM: A 30-year-old from the Yellandu Agency Area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Khaja Pasha, is making waves in bodybuilding competitions at the state and national levels. His dedication and success have inspired many youth in the region. Now, he has his aim trained at winning a gold medal in the senior national bodybuilding competition next February.

Pasha’s achievements are notable: he earned the title of Mr Telangana in 2018 and Mr Karimnagar and Mr Warangal in 2023. His accolades include 40 gold and silver medals at district level, a gold medal at the state level and a silver medal at nationals.

Coming from a humble background, Pasha’s father, Md Hussain, a fruit vendor, was a powerlifter who had to give up the sport due to financial constraints. Inspired by his father, Pasha resolved to overcome poverty and improve his family’s situation through bodybuilding.

Despite facing financial challenges, Pasha received unwavering support from his parents. While many youths in his region gravitate towards cricket and other sports, Pasha chose a different path.

With the guidance of coaches Mannan, Ramesh and Raju, he received guidance and training to become a mentor himself. Speaking to TNIE, Pasha shares, “Bodybuilding is a costly affair as it requires proper nutrition and care. I developed an interest in it from childhood, watching my father powerlift in the ‘90s. Although many youths are attracted to other sports, bodybuilding is also very beneficial. I support youth, especially tribals, and aim to win a gold medal in the senior national competitions in 2025.”