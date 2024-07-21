Carving a piece of history

VELLORE : The sound of tools grating against the wood echoes through the streets of Vellore. Carpenters breathe life into inanimate objects for a living here. K Parameshwaran saw his father, and before that, his grandfather do the same. Though the furniture they carved was kept in many homes in the district, and even neighbouring districts, the 66-year-old felt that something was amiss after a point. That was when he knew he had to push his boundaries, and ventured into woodworking.

He honed his skills by watching You Tube videos, which inspired him to start his projects. With support from his family, Parameshwaran decided to explore artistic wood art. He began modestly, crafting a small wooden cube with a ball inside. “Initially, I felt unsure because it had been a while since I did such detailed work, but once I grasped the nuances, I gave it my best,” said Parameshwaran.

His newfound confidence led him to recreate a 300-year-old jar from Karigiri, a renowned artefact now housed in the Vellore Museum. The jar, known for its unique feature of dispensing water from the outside, presented a significant challenge. “Vellore Museum curator and my well-wisher, Arumugam, encouraged me to recreate the ancient jar. It was tough at first and took me five days to complete,” he explains. This project required not only technical skill but also a deep understanding of the historical significance and craftsmanship involved in the original piece.

“I was inspired by the stone artworks and sculpture designs in the Hindu temples in South India,” he says. Following this success, Parameshwaran expanded his repertoire to include recreations of temple wood chains, ancient elephant pots, and wooden frogs. Each piece requires meticulous attention to detail and profound respect for the original artefacts. “Each recreation takes a minimum of five days and costs around `5,000,” he points out. The financial investment and time commitment involved in each project demonstrate Parameshwaran’s dedication to his craft and his desire to preserve and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Vellore.

Parameshwaran’s work has garnered appreciation from his community and beyond, but he seeks recognition from the government for his meticulous efforts. “Recreating the 300-year-old pot and its intricacies was a labour of love. Recognition for my work would be a great encouragement,” he said. Such acknowledgment would also highlight the importance of preserving traditional crafts. Coming from a long line of carpenters, a trade passed down through generations, Parameshwaran had seen the tide change many times. From working with hands to machines being employed to craft wood, he has witnessed revolutions. As he progressed, he too realised the need to improvise. From furniture making to artistic woodworking, his passion is evident in everything he touches. It is as if Parameshwaran is in possession of a Midas touch.

Those interested in his exquisite woodwork can contact Parameshwaran at 9894092645

