Dignity of labour regained: Rural youth from Maharashtra aims higher

MAHARASHTRA : When Samadhan Galande bagged the Rs 14 lakh worth Young Indian Fellowship from Delhi’s Ashoka University, a smile bloomed on his face. This was the result of him moving mountains in his pursuit of education.

Ashoka University selects 100 curious young and driven individuals every year and exposes them to multidisciplinary, multidimensional education. It took sweat, blood and tears for Samadhan to bag the one-year residential postgraduate diploma in liberal studies.

Samadhan is the son of a daily wage labourer from the drought-prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Hailing from a marginalised farmer family with six siblings, he had lost his father when he was in Class 10. “My board exam was just two months away when he died. Despite her ill health, my mother was left no option but to take up the farm job. The situation was quite bad, but I continued my studies and scored 81% in Class 10. Naturally, like most of my classmates, I too wanted to pursue Science and study in Latur. But my mother was not ready. She told me that studying in Latur would be expensive, and asked me to find an option that she can afford,” Samadhan said.

So he took admission at a nearby school in Barsi. “My mother used to send Rs 1,500-2,000 every month for my studies, accommodation and food expenses. She eked out that amount with a lot of difficulty. Then, some months later, even that stopped because her daily wage payments were delayed and no one was ready to lend her money. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme really helped her during those days, but the income was hardly enough to make both the ends meet. So, after completing Class 11, I decided to go back to my village and ease my mother’s burden,” recollected the youngster.

He took Class 12 admission in Beed, where attending the classes was not mandatory; he only needed to appear for the exams. “I started helping my mother and studied during my spare time. Several of our villagers told my mother that her son is not on the right path. ‘He was such a bright student,’ they would say, ‘But he is spoilt now’. My mother was worried, and told me to attend college every day, but I refused. I gave the final exam, where I scored 72%. But the big question was, what should I do next? I had given the Common Entrance Test, and got selected for Pharmacy course. But the prospect of me taking admission for the course looked grim as the course fee was high, so I gave up that dream. I decided to go to Pune to prepare for civil service examination, and took admission in Fergusson College for graduation,” he said.

“I was happy to study in Pune, but within a few days of college, I realised that language was a major barrier between me and my classmates and teachers. I was not able to communicate with them properly as I would often fumble when I do. Everything was taught in English and I understood nothing. I withdrew to a shell. In my first year, I failed in some subjects. I then decided to drop out and go home. But on a serendipitous day, I met another student, who hailed from my locality, in the college library. He was taken aback by my decision and dissuaded me. He told me try for a few months before I give up. He exhorted me to read my books with enthusiasm and interest, which changed my perspective. I slowly improved my English and began to understand the subject. I completed my BA,” the scholar said.

For postgraduation, Samadhan got admission in Pune’s Gokhale Institute, but hit a roadblock as the tuition fee was Rs 1.5 lakh. “I was going to give up and go back to the farm with my mother, because she was unwell too. When my friends came to know of this, they collected the fee amount and paid for my course,” he said.

He applied for Ashoka University’s one-year fellowship programme and got the admission. “My classes will start on July 20. I have decided to study climate change and related issues. The reason: climate change is a global issue. Farming sector is the most affected by climate change. Since I hail from a farming background, I am keen to do something tangible in this field. The inadequacies in food supply chain and lack of storage facilities are major issues for farmers. Crops get damaged due to lack of these two facilities. If there is improvement, farmers will get fair prices for their crops and their lives will improve,” he said.