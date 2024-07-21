Puducherry teacher’s first law of Education

PUDUCHERRY : Some students excel at sports but lag in academics. Some are school toppers but struggle on the field. In the rush to finish the syllabus and move from one semester to another, teachers tend to go with the flow, turning classrooms into arenas for the ‘survival of the fittest’. S Sriram sought to break this cycle. He wished to see his students equipped with the bat and the pen.

Sriram, a physics teacher at the Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Muthirapalayam, Puducherry, embarked on a journey to combine classroom learning with sports. He wanted students to understand the connection between physics and sports and not be intimidated by jargons. This led him to ensure practical learning merged with textbook learning.

After the introduction of the CBSE syllabus for Class 11 students, application-based learning required a thorough understanding of concepts. Sriram saw this as an opportunity to teach students by integrating physics with their favourite sports. “Whatever I taught in class, I explained it again when students played sports,” he said. This dual approach sparked their interest in physics and helped students improve their sports techniques by applying scientific principles.

During the ‘Bagless Day’ event, the students showcased impressive performances in the playground by utilising the theories of physics they had learned in class. Football players of the school—S Kishore, M Kavitha, S Kaviya, Vaageesan, Geethapriyan, Mukesh, and Siva Perumal—demonstrated their skills by using Bernoulli’s principle, the Magnus Effect, and Newton’s Laws through goal shots, penalty kicks, and headers.