Puducherry teacher’s first law of Education

PUDUCHERRY : Some students excel at sports but lag in academics. Some are school toppers but struggle on the field. In the rush to finish the syllabus and move from one semester to another, teachers tend to go with the flow, turning classrooms into arenas for the ‘survival of the fittest’. S Sriram sought to break this cycle. He wished to see his students equipped with the bat and the pen.
Sriram, a physics teacher at the Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Muthirapalayam, Puducherry, embarked on a journey to combine classroom learning with sports. He wanted students to understand the connection between physics and sports and not be intimidated by jargons. This led him to ensure practical learning merged with textbook learning.
After the introduction of the CBSE syllabus for Class 11 students, application-based learning required a thorough understanding of concepts. Sriram saw this as an opportunity to teach students by integrating physics with their favourite sports. “Whatever I taught in class, I explained it again when students played sports,” he said. This dual approach sparked their interest in physics and helped students improve their sports techniques by applying scientific principles.
During the ‘Bagless Day’ event, the students showcased impressive performances in the playground by utilising the theories of physics they had learned in class. Football players of the school—S Kishore, M Kavitha, S Kaviya, Vaageesan, Geethapriyan, Mukesh, and Siva Perumal—demonstrated their skills by using Bernoulli’s principle, the Magnus Effect, and Newton’s Laws through goal shots, penalty kicks, and headers.
“Many of the students who participated in the javelin throw understood the concepts of projectile motion, time of flight, angle of flight, maximum height, and horizontal distance to maximise their throw and more,” said Sriram, who is also an alumnus of the school. The students are inspired by players like Neeraj Chopra and relate to the scientific approach behind his gameplay after a more practical approach to learning, he added.
Weightlifters A Abarna and moderator M Yuvasri Vijayadharshini demonstrated Newton’s second law by analysing the force required for a lift. “The net force is a product of mass and acceleration,” Sriram explained. While playing carrom board, Sriram explained to them the principles of displacement, laws of reflection, and friction. He ensured that fun meets learning in the simplest of ways.
On the running track, he divided the lanes into ten parts and provided the students with an opportunity to study velocity and centripetal force. Using stopwatches and noting the time at each point, students could plot the distance versus time to find their velocity and decipher ways to increase their speed,” Sriram detailed. This hands-on learning made complex concepts tangible and comprehensible.
Sriram wanted to move beyond just conventional sports, to etch the concepts of physics in their minds. He creates low-cost, working models demonstrating various principles. He used two empty Coke cans and a straw to illustrate Bernoulli’s principle, while plastic tumblers and a rubber band showed the Magnus Effect. Balls of different masses and sand were used to demonstrate Newton’s Second Law. Additionally, students used government-provided laptops to develop animation tools and presentations on physics laws, making the learning process interactive and engaging.
Sriram has been on the path of integrating learning with a practical tinge for the last year. “Abarna is the daughter of a mason, from the scheduled caste. Now, she aspires to become a doctor while pursuing her goal of becoming a gold medalist in weightlifting. Yuvasri, a Class 12 student and civil service aspirant, echoed this sentiment, noting that physics has become easy and interesting,” Sriram adds proudly.
Sriram observes that the environment of the classroom has changed completely in the last year. “Students who were weaker in the subject are showing gradual improvement. Procrastinating over assignments is a thing of the past as students compete to finish their work on time.” Students have also been exhibiting exceptional skills in sports. They can analyse international and national players better. They try to emulate the techniques in their gameplay, he added.
“Students are taking more interest in improving their performance. Last year, the school team won the zonal championships in cricket and volleyball and reached the semi-finals in football. On the track and field, the timings have improved. We hope to perform better this year,” said Physical Education Teacher R Sakthivel.
Sriram and his colleagues, Physical Education Teacher R Sakthivel and J Kaliyuvaraja, and Fine Arts Teacher Ilamourugane, under the guidance of Vice Principal K Kokilambal, plan to extend the blend of physics and sports to more games. Their goal is to mould students who excel in both academics and athletics and keep up the excellent track record of the school, of which Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy is an alumnus. Sriram wants learning to transcend the boundaries of the four walls of a classroom.
(Edited by Meghna Murali)