Cycling for a cause

“This was in December 2020. After this, I started leading a nomadic life. I aim to cover all districts in the country on my bicycle. My journey has taken me to several interesting places. I have so far covered all districts of 12 states. I used to visit schools during my rides and give talks on sustainable living and eco-friendly practices.

During this time, I happened to visit my old school, ‘Sri Kariyamba High School’ in Kariyammana Hatti village in Chitradurga. This is the institution where my father, brother and I studied,” he explained. During his visit, he was made aware that the government-aided school lacked proper infrastructure.

Returns as a Samaritan

“The school has a high number of students from the SC-ST community who are financially weak. To ensure the kids attend school regularly, a team of teachers pooled in funds and bought a mini van to help ferry students to and from school. However, we need better infrastructure to facilitate the education of over 100 students.

Sudarshan has assured us help in this regard. It is inspirational to see our student come back as a Samaritan,” said Nagaraj, headmaster of the institution. The school located in the interior part of Chitradurga plays a major role in shaping the future of the younger generation.

“The institution does not accept donations but is helping hundreds of students. I approached several companies, seeking help to revive the school. However, I did not get a positive response. That is when I decided to raise funds on my own,” shared Sudarshan. He tied up with a website that helps him raise funds online, and started his bicycle ride from Bengaluru to Singapore, urging his followers on social media to donate for the cause.

“I rode from Bengaluru to Kolkata and caught a flight to Hanoi. From Hanoi, I cycled across six countries to reach Singapore, and covered 1,000km on my bicycle. Alongside promoting sustainable practices, I have succeeded in raising Rs 1.45 lakh funds to revive the school. We have developed a blueprint for the construction of a modern school building, and require Rs 1 crore. I am hopeful that this project will be achieved soon,” he said.

A low-budget traveller, Sudarshan has garnered immense fame among his followers on social media, and hopes to start an NGO to help the education sector. “I don’t push myself to get followers on social media. I am not here to influence others but to live my life to the fullest, while also giving back to society,” he said. He shared that cycling has helped him open up his mind and brims with positivity about reviving his old school.