Kadapa man, a testament to transformative power of education

KADAPA: From working as a daily wage labourer to becoming an internationally recognised professor of Physics, Dr Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy story highlights the transformative power of hard work.
Born into a poor rural family to B Mallareddy and Mallamma in Gudavandlapalli village, Sudhakar’s academic journey was fraught with challenges, including financial hardships that forced him to rely on the generosity of his classmates for meals.
As a young boy, he worked alongside his father as a labourer to help support their family. Despite these challenges, he was determined to pursue his education.
His academic journey began at SV Degree College in Kadapa district, where he completed his degree from 1987 to 1990. He then earned an M.Sc. in Physics, driven by an unyielding desire to succeed. On January 17, 1997, he joined his alma mater as a lecturer, impressing the management with his dedication and academic excellence. Sudhakar never ceased to push his educational boundaries. In 2005, he obtained an M.Phil. in Physics, and in 2008, he earned a Ph.D. from Sri Venkateswara University. His hard work and dedication paid off when he was promoted to Reader (Associate Professor) in 2008 and later to Professor in 2014.
His research in Physics has not only gained him national recognition but has also made waves internationally. He recently received a UK patent for his innovative work on controlling stem borer insects in crop management. Over the years, he has secured grants totalling Rs 63 lakh for various research projects funded by prestigious organisations such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Under his guidance, seven students have earned their Ph.Ds, with two more currently pursuing their research.
In addition to his mentoring and research, Sudhakar has published 75 research papers in national and international journals, authored two books, and contributed four book chapters.
His expertise and contributions to education have been recognised through numerous awards, including the 2008 State Best Teacher Award and the 2017 National Environmental Science Academy Best Scientist Award. He has also been selected as an NAAC peer team member.
Looking to the future, he aspires to receive the National Best Teacher Award from the President of India. His dedication to his field and his students has also earned him an invitation to North Carolina, USA, as part of the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship.