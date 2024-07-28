Kadapa man, a testament to transformative power of education

KADAPA: From working as a daily wage labourer to becoming an internationally recognised professor of Physics, Dr Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy story highlights the transformative power of hard work.

Born into a poor rural family to B Mallareddy and Mallamma in Gudavandlapalli village, Sudhakar’s academic journey was fraught with challenges, including financial hardships that forced him to rely on the generosity of his classmates for meals.

As a young boy, he worked alongside his father as a labourer to help support their family. Despite these challenges, he was determined to pursue his education.

His academic journey began at SV Degree College in Kadapa district, where he completed his degree from 1987 to 1990. He then earned an M.Sc. in Physics, driven by an unyielding desire to succeed. On January 17, 1997, he joined his alma mater as a lecturer, impressing the management with his dedication and academic excellence. Sudhakar never ceased to push his educational boundaries. In 2005, he obtained an M.Phil. in Physics, and in 2008, he earned a Ph.D. from Sri Venkateswara University. His hard work and dedication paid off when he was promoted to Reader (Associate Professor) in 2008 and later to Professor in 2014.