Once bonded to fate, this Tamil Nadu man now gifts boundless freedom

CHENNAI: At the age of seven, B Siva Kumar barely knew that kids of his age were busy in schools stitching letters in cursive and learning to make sense of the number system. The matted dust from the brick kiln paired with the scorching heat made every moment of his toil painfully suffocating. He was drenched in red dust from the kiln by the time he earned Rs 30 at the end of a 12-hour-long shift.

For the Irula boy, every day was a long struggle. Each passing hour that he spent working at the kiln, pushed the possibility of breaking free from the trap further. Until the day when Kumar was rescued by an NGO when he was 10 years old. They supported him further by helping him resume his studies. Kumar went on to secure a Master’s Degree in Social Work, from Madras Christian College (MCC) in 2022. From there on, Kumar has relentlessly worked to help bonded labourers like him.

“After my parents’ death, I was forced by my relatives to work in a brick kiln. Despite working hard, I was beaten up and abused by my employers. Life was terrible and those memories haunt me to this day,” says Kumar. After completing his course at MCC, he joined the NGO that set him free from the shackles of bonded labour. He has been putting his blood, sweat and tears since then, for the rehabilitation of rescued bonded labourers, gearing them up to pursue further education.

Kumar says, “I have seen and lived through the miseries of a bonded labourer up close and understand the pain and agony of the ones rescued.” Helping those rescued to take steps toward living a better life, brings him a sense of healing according to Kumar. “I want to enable them to access good education and provide them with an opportunity to make lives better,” claims Kumar.